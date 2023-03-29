Currents Premiere 'So Alone' Video

(SharpTone) Currents have released the new music video for their single 'So Alone.' The song lives on the new album The Death We Seek will arrive on May 5 via SharpTone.

"'So Alone' explores isolation, whether self-induced or through outside factors," says singer Brian Wille. "It expresses the pain of not being able to relate to those we love or to even be in their presence, and bemoans that separation in whatever form it takes. It also touches on the cyclical nature of our ups and downs, in the sense that we can feel we've made the same choices that lead us to the same places over and over again, despite how much we wish to have a different outcome."

Currents will also embark on a headline run this spring. The Death We Seek Tour kicks off on May 11 in Worcester and runs through June 9 in Philadelphia. Like Moths To Flames, Invent Animate, Unity TX, and Foreign Hands will appear on select dates. Invent Animate appear from May 11 through May 14 and return on June 6 through June 9. UNITY TX appear from May 19 through May 31.

5/11 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium*

5/12 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater*

5/13 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground*

5/14 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter*

5/16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Enclave

5/17 - Chicago, IL -Bottom Lounge

5/19 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck**

5/20 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater**

5/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell**

5/23 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfields**

5/24 - Pomona, CA - Glass House**

5/25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick**

5/26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theater**

5/27 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad**

5/28 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall**

5/30 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box**

5/31 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

6/2 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

6/3 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

6/4 - Madison, TN - Eastside Bowl

6/6 - Richmond, VA - The Canal Club*

6/8 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes*

6/9 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry*

6/10 - Granby, QC - Festival Au Lac Granby***

*Featuring Invent Animate

**Featuring Unity TX

***Currents only

