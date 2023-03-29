Currents Premiere 'So Alone' Video

(SharpTone) Currents have released the new music video for their single 'So Alone.' The song lives on the new album The Death We Seek will arrive on May 5 via SharpTone.
"'So Alone' explores isolation, whether self-induced or through outside factors," says singer Brian Wille. "It expresses the pain of not being able to relate to those we love or to even be in their presence, and bemoans that separation in whatever form it takes. It also touches on the cyclical nature of our ups and downs, in the sense that we can feel we've made the same choices that lead us to the same places over and over again, despite how much we wish to have a different outcome."
Currents will also embark on a headline run this spring. The Death We Seek Tour kicks off on May 11 in Worcester and runs through June 9 in Philadelphia. Like Moths To Flames, Invent Animate, Unity TX, and Foreign Hands will appear on select dates. Invent Animate appear from May 11 through May 14 and return on June 6 through June 9. UNITY TX appear from May 19 through May 31.
5/11 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium*
5/12 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater*
5/13 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground*
5/14 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter*
5/16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Enclave
5/17 - Chicago, IL -Bottom Lounge
5/19 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck**
5/20 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater**
5/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell**
5/23 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfields**
5/24 - Pomona, CA - Glass House**
5/25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick**
5/26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theater**
5/27 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad**
5/28 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall**
5/30 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box**
5/31 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
6/2 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
6/3 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
6/4 - Madison, TN - Eastside Bowl
6/6 - Richmond, VA - The Canal Club*
6/8 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes*
6/9 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry*
6/10 - Granby, QC - Festival Au Lac Granby***
*Featuring Invent Animate
**Featuring Unity TX
***Currents only
Currents Announce The Death We Seek Tour
Currents Premiere Remember Me Video And Announce Album
Currents Deliver Vengeance Visualizer
Underoath, Four Year Strong, and Currents Join HeartSupport Fest Lineup
AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden Tease PowerTrip Festival Announcement- Metallica Preview '72 Seasons' Ahead of Video Release- more
David Lee Roth Has Friends In Low Places- Smashing Pumpkins Tour- Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Suffers Heart Attack- more
Staind And Godsmack Announce Coheadlining Tour- Eric Clapton Announces North American Tour- Candlebox Announce Farewell Tour- more
RockPile: Cold Stares, Eyelids, Dust Bowl Faeries and Juniper
Caught In The Act: Larkin Poe Rock Chicago
Hot In The City: More Arizona Spring Concerts
Sites and Sounds: Beale Street Music Festival
Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak
Former Iron Maiden Frontman To Have Triple Heart Bypass Surgery
David Lee Roth Rocks Van Halen Classics In Las Vegas
Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks To Host 58th Academy of Country Music Awards
The Hold Steady Releasing Oral History Book For 20th Anniversary
Tim Armstrong and Jesse Michaels of Operation Ivy Reunite With Bad Optix
The Who Stream Live At Wembley Performance Of 'Eminence Front'
Brit Floyd Announce 50 Years of Dark Side North American Tour
AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden Tease PowerTrip Festival Announcement