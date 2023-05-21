Dallas Burrow Releases New Single 'River Town'

(IVPR) Dallas Burrow paints a full-circle picture of his home with new single "River Town", from his upcoming Jonathan Tyler-produced album Blood Brothers, out June 16th via Soundly Music.
"The hill country of the Lone Star State, and my hometown in particular, is a community that revolves around its rivers, lakes, and swimming holes, offering folks, and especially kids growing up there, an eternally timeless pastime," says Texas-born and raised Americana songwriter Dallas Burrow. "Even still, I have always been a bit of a free spirit, and as a young man, I felt like the town wasn't quite big enough for my taste." It's all part of the story woven into Burrow's latest single, "River Town," the opening track from his upcoming album Blood Brothers-out June 16th via Soundly Music.
Riding a pulsing country backbeat and dressed up with a fiddle, organ, electric guitar, and producer Jonathan Tyler singing harmonies, "River Town" tells the true story of Burrow's small-town Texas upbringing, the leaving, and the coming back to start a family.
"After getting in a little trouble, doing a lot of traveling, fast living, and soul searching-and finally meeting my wife and starting to settle down a little-in the end, I realized just what a beautiful area it was to live after all, and the perfect place for us to raise a kid," he says. Yesterday, The Bluegrass Situation premiered the single, diving more into the backstory.
