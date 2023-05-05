Dan Tyminski Returning To Bluegrass With 'God Fearing Heathen'

(8 Track) Returning home to Bluegrass after an experimental foray and a global-pop smash, 14X Grammy winner and renowned Bluegrass/Americana artist Dan Tyminski has announced his long-awaited album, God Fearing Heathen and shared the first single, "G.O.A.T".

Set for release on June 23, 2023 via 8 Track Entertainment, the album marks a series of firsts for the celebrated singer/songwriter/instrumentalist, now three decades into a career that includes time as a member of Alison Krauss & Union Station, as well as his own solo work.

It's his first "pure" Bluegrass album in 15 years. His first collection of co-written Bluegrass songs. And his first time taking the reins as producer, injecting fresh energy into a classic art form with 10 exceptional new songs - each one fusing master musicianship with easy, in-the-pocket charm.

Brought to life by The Dan Tyminski Band at Nashville's Doghouse studio with long-time engineer Neal Cappellino, God Fearing Heathen is a milestone project for Tyminski - and one that has been in the works for several years. The album, produced by Tyminski and executive produced by Grammy-winning engineer, Noah Gordon, represents the follow up to a series of successful creative detours, including his 2013 global EDM smash with DJ Avicii, "Hey Brother" (which has now been streamed more than 1 billion times), and the 2017 experimental-roots album, Southern Gothic.

Tyminski explains that God Fearing Heathen is indeed a sonic homecoming, but not a settling down. The fresh collection of songs explores the timeless tenants of Bluegrass music while lyrically delving into modern themes, with tracks dedicated to self-reflection, human brotherhood, the life-nourishing spirit of music itself and even PTSD. Each one is imbued with the youthful energy of a brand new band - world class players Tyminski jokes are "young enough to be my kids."

"I decided it might be time to try writing some bluegrass songs for myself for this project," he says. "I think this is my best take on modern bluegrass music yet. I'm as excited about playing as I've ever been. I like to say that this record was 'band produced' - my band joined me in the studio and they tour with me as well."

Standout tracks include "Silence In The Brandy" detailing the struggle of a lone soldier before PTSD was understood, and highlighting the "blue" in Bluegrass with a classic, harmony-laced sound.

Others like "Never Comin' Home" lament a love that's gone for good, while "Never Met a Stranger" embraces friends we've yet to meet, bringing listeners in with a playful banjo and warm vocal harmony. "Ode to Jimmy" tributes a towering (if unpredictable) bluegrass icon - the great Jimmy Martin.

Elsewhere, Tyminski sounds as serene as the hills themselves on "Keep Your Eye on Kentucky," name checking the state's barrel-aged exporters and vowing to hold its beauty in his heart, no matter where he goes. He lays his soul bare with the titular "God Fearing Heathen," reconciling his own inner contrasts with deep, abiding compassion. And with a new version of the career-changing "Hey Brother," he nurtures that same compassion in all of us - this time presenting the tune the way he first heard it in his head.

Along with the June 23 album release, this summer will also find Tyminski returning to the road. The Dan Tyminski Band will embark on a series of festival and headlining dates across the nation - with plans to add more along the way. Check the band's website for their full tour schedule.

God Fearing Heathen tracklist:

01. "Never Comin' Home" (Dan Tyminski/Ira Dean)

02. "Hey Brother" (Ash Pournouri/Salem Al Fakir/Tim Bergling/Veronica Maggio/Vincent Pontare)

03. "Keep Your Eye on Kentucky" (Dan Tyminski/Monty Criswell)

04. "Never Met a Stranger" (Dan Tyminski/Luke Dick/Jaida Dreyer)

05. "Silence in the Brandy" (Dan Tyminski/ Megan Mullins)

06. "God Fearing Heathen" (Dan Tyminski/Ira Dean)

07. "G.O.A.T." (Dan Tyminski/Monty Criswell)

08. "No Song to Sing" (Dan Tyminski/Monty Criswell)

09. "Occam's Razor" (Dan Tyminski/Monty Criswell)

10. "Ode to Jimmy Martin" (Dan Tyminski/Phillip Lammonds)

