David J Announces Sony Music Nashville Deal With 'Last Time' Single

(Sony Music Nashville) Sony Music Nashville has signed 19-year-old multi-instrumentalist David J, the label announced today. As revealed exclusively in Variety, Runner Music and founder Ryan Tedder are joining in partnership with the label as Tedder is an avid supporter of the country-pop phenom.
"I can't wait to see what happens in this next chapter with Sony and Runner," said David. "When I was in my bedroom studio in New York and releasing my own music, I always dreamt of being on a major label and working with Ryan Tedder. I actually got his masterclass for Christmas 2 years ago during Covid. The day I walked into Sony it felt like home and I'm so excited for our future together!"
"David is a true unicorn talent and I'm thrilled that Runner can partner with Sony to help bring his music to the world," said Tedder. "I'm also pleased to announce that Brandon Silverstein is working with Runner as a strategic and creative partner for this project."
To celebrate the news, David J has released his latest track "Last Time," available everywhere now. "'Last Time' is a song about going back to that person who you know isn't right for you, and you think one more time won't hurt as badly, but instead it just makes everything worse," said David J. "I actually wrote this right after I went back to an ex. This song is for anyone who may be going back to a person or situation they know is bad for them in the moment. Life's too short to stress over it."
A native of upstate New York, David J has earned 75 million career on-demand streams on his noteworthy independent releases including "Lost My Heartbreak," "Before You," and "Stay." All appear on his 2022 EP Lost My Heartbreak and helped catapult David J to the frontlines of country music's cutting edge. Having supported Blake Shelton, Mitchell Tenpenny, Chase Rice, Drake White and more on the road, David J is set for upcoming dates with Lauren Alaina and will appear at CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10 on the Maui Jim Reverb Stage. With nearly 1 million total social followers, he is actively writing and recording new music with new releases coming soon.
