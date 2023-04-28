David Nail Releases Tender New Single

Single art

David Nail is sharing one of the more poignant moments from his personal life with his newest release "Best of Me," available everywhere now.

Written about his longtime wife, Catherine, the new single finds Nail reminiscing about asking his father-in-law for his future wife's hand in marriage and reflecting on the promise he made way back then to give her the best of him throughout the life of their relationship. Nail's vulnerability shines throughout "Best of Me," particularly in acknowledging that while he didn't have much money or a ring, he knew he would love Catherine for the rest of time.

I don't have much money

And I don't have a ring

But what I've got's a whole lot better

Than all those fancy things

I swear to you I'll love her

Until my dying day

I'll give her the best of me

If you'll give her away

"People always say the best songs are ones that come from a real place or a real experience. These lyrics, almost word for word, rewind time back to the afternoon I sat in Catherine's kitchen and told her folks of my intentions -- with their blessing of course," said Nail.

David Nail Shows

April 28 - Fayetteville, N.C. - Fayetteville Dogwood Festival

April 30 - Murfreesboro, Tenn. - Live at Hop Springs

May 5 - Colorado Springs, Colo. - The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall & Saloon

May 6 - Grand Junction, Colo. - Warehouse 25 Sixty-Five

May 19 - Virginia Beach, Va. - Elevation 27

May 20 - Holly Springs, N.C. - Live at the Springs

May 21- Isle of Palms, S.C. - The Windjammer

June 8 and June 9 - Nashville, Tenn. - CMA Fest

June 10 - Warren, Ark. Pink Tomato Festival

June 22 - Arnolds Park, Iowa - Arnold's Park Roof Garden Ballroom

June 23 - Wichita, Kan. - Wave

June 24 - Lake Ozark, Mo. - The Encore

July 19 - Beaumont, Calif. - City of Beaumont Summer Concert Series

Aug. 4 - Crescent City, Calif. - Del Norte County Fair

Aug. 5 - Tacoma, Wash. - Steel Creek American Whiskey Co.

Aug. 6 - Bend, Ore. - Silver Moon Brewing

Aug. 8 - Great Falls, Mont. - The Newberry

Aug. 10 - Billings, Mont. - The Pub Station Ball Room

Aug. 17 - San Diego, Calif. - Moonshine Beach

Aug. 19 - Paso Robles, Calif. - BarrelHouse Brewing Co.

Aug. 21 and 22 - San Martin, Calif.

