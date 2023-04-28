David Nail Releases Tender New Single

(117) David Nail is sharing one of the more poignant moments from his personal life with his newest release "Best of Me," available everywhere now.
Written about his longtime wife, Catherine, the new single finds Nail reminiscing about asking his father-in-law for his future wife's hand in marriage and reflecting on the promise he made way back then to give her the best of him throughout the life of their relationship. Nail's vulnerability shines throughout "Best of Me," particularly in acknowledging that while he didn't have much money or a ring, he knew he would love Catherine for the rest of time.
I don't have much money
And I don't have a ring
But what I've got's a whole lot better
Than all those fancy things
I swear to you I'll love her
Until my dying day
I'll give her the best of me
If you'll give her away
"People always say the best songs are ones that come from a real place or a real experience. These lyrics, almost word for word, rewind time back to the afternoon I sat in Catherine's kitchen and told her folks of my intentions -- with their blessing of course," said Nail.
David Nail Shows
April 28 - Fayetteville, N.C. - Fayetteville Dogwood Festival
April 30 - Murfreesboro, Tenn. - Live at Hop Springs
May 5 - Colorado Springs, Colo. - The Whiskey Baron Dance Hall & Saloon
May 6 - Grand Junction, Colo. - Warehouse 25 Sixty-Five
May 19 - Virginia Beach, Va. - Elevation 27
May 20 - Holly Springs, N.C. - Live at the Springs
May 21- Isle of Palms, S.C. - The Windjammer
June 8 and June 9 - Nashville, Tenn. - CMA Fest
June 10 - Warren, Ark. Pink Tomato Festival
June 22 - Arnolds Park, Iowa - Arnold's Park Roof Garden Ballroom
June 23 - Wichita, Kan. - Wave
June 24 - Lake Ozark, Mo. - The Encore
July 19 - Beaumont, Calif. - City of Beaumont Summer Concert Series
Aug. 4 - Crescent City, Calif. - Del Norte County Fair
Aug. 5 - Tacoma, Wash. - Steel Creek American Whiskey Co.
Aug. 6 - Bend, Ore. - Silver Moon Brewing
Aug. 8 - Great Falls, Mont. - The Newberry
Aug. 10 - Billings, Mont. - The Pub Station Ball Room
Aug. 17 - San Diego, Calif. - Moonshine Beach
Aug. 19 - Paso Robles, Calif. - BarrelHouse Brewing Co.
Aug. 21 and 22 - San Martin, Calif.
David Nail Announces Story To Tell Tour With Tyler Braden
