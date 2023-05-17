David Nail Shares 'Best Of Me' Video

(117) David Nail recently released a new single, "Best of Me" and is giving fans an intimate look into his special day with his longtime wife, Catherine, with the video for the track.
The heartfelt video showcases Nail's distinct vocals and emotive delivery with accompanying shots from the pair's 2009 wedding day and current footage from a day spent at the Travellers Rest Historic House in Nashville, Tenn.
This new song finds Nail reminiscing about asking his father-in-law for his future wife's hand in marriage and reflecting on the promise he made back then to give her the best of him, forever.
I don't have much money
And I don't have a ring
But what I've got's a whole lot better
Than all those fancy things
I swear to you I'll love her
Until my dying day
I'll give her the best of me
If you'll give her away
"I mean, obviously this song is about (Catherine), but I really wanted it to be a tribute to my father-in-law, too, and how much I really wanted to get his approval. It was more than just wanting his blessing - I really wanted him to believe in me. I wanted him to believe in us," Nail told Taste of Country.
The chart-topping singer has more new music due out this year and has new stops on his tour being added constantly, including a stop at Nashville's 50th CMA Fest.
David Nail 2023 Tour Dates:
May 19 - Virginia Beach, Va. - Elevation 27
May 20 - Holly Springs, N.C. - Live at the Springs
May 21- Isle of Palms, S.C. - The Windjammer
June 8 and June 9 - Nashville, Tenn. - CMA Fest
June 10 - Warren, Ark. Pink Tomato Festival
June 22 - Arnolds Park, Iowa - Arnold's Park Roof Garden Ballroom
June 23 - Wichita, Kan. - Wave
June 24 - Lake Ozark, Mo. - The Encore
July 4 - Nashville, Tenn. - Grand Ole Opry
July 19 - Beaumont, Calif. - City of Beaumont Summer Concert Series
Aug. 4 - Crescent City, Calif. - Del Norte County Fair
Aug. 5 - Tacoma, Wash. - Steel Creek American Whiskey Co.
Aug. 6 - Bend, Ore. - Silver Moon Brewing
Aug. 8 - Great Falls, Mont. - The Newberry
Aug. 10 - Billings, Mont. - The Pub Station Ball Room
Aug. 17 - San Diego, Calif. - Moonshine Beach
Aug. 19 - Paso Robles, Calif. - BarrelHouse Brewing Co.
Aug. 21 and 22 - San Martin, Calif.
