David Nail Shares 'Best Of Me' Video

Single promo

(117) David Nail recently released a new single, "Best of Me" and is giving fans an intimate look into his special day with his longtime wife, Catherine, with the video for the track.

The heartfelt video showcases Nail's distinct vocals and emotive delivery with accompanying shots from the pair's 2009 wedding day and current footage from a day spent at the Travellers Rest Historic House in Nashville, Tenn.

This new song finds Nail reminiscing about asking his father-in-law for his future wife's hand in marriage and reflecting on the promise he made back then to give her the best of him, forever.

I don't have much money

And I don't have a ring

But what I've got's a whole lot better

Than all those fancy things

I swear to you I'll love her

Until my dying day

I'll give her the best of me

If you'll give her away

"I mean, obviously this song is about (Catherine), but I really wanted it to be a tribute to my father-in-law, too, and how much I really wanted to get his approval. It was more than just wanting his blessing - I really wanted him to believe in me. I wanted him to believe in us," Nail told Taste of Country.

The chart-topping singer has more new music due out this year and has new stops on his tour being added constantly, including a stop at Nashville's 50th CMA Fest.

David Nail 2023 Tour Dates:

May 19 - Virginia Beach, Va. - Elevation 27

May 20 - Holly Springs, N.C. - Live at the Springs

May 21- Isle of Palms, S.C. - The Windjammer

June 8 and June 9 - Nashville, Tenn. - CMA Fest

June 10 - Warren, Ark. Pink Tomato Festival

June 22 - Arnolds Park, Iowa - Arnold's Park Roof Garden Ballroom

June 23 - Wichita, Kan. - Wave

June 24 - Lake Ozark, Mo. - The Encore

July 4 - Nashville, Tenn. - Grand Ole Opry

July 19 - Beaumont, Calif. - City of Beaumont Summer Concert Series

Aug. 4 - Crescent City, Calif. - Del Norte County Fair

Aug. 5 - Tacoma, Wash. - Steel Creek American Whiskey Co.

Aug. 6 - Bend, Ore. - Silver Moon Brewing

Aug. 8 - Great Falls, Mont. - The Newberry

Aug. 10 - Billings, Mont. - The Pub Station Ball Room

Aug. 17 - San Diego, Calif. - Moonshine Beach

Aug. 19 - Paso Robles, Calif. - BarrelHouse Brewing Co.

Aug. 21 and 22 - San Martin, Calif.

Related Stories

David Nail Releases Tender New Single

David Nail Announces Story To Tell Tour With Tyler Braden

More David Nail News