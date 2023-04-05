Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Deliver 'All The Money In The World' Video

(Stunt Company) Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors release their rousing new single "All The Money In The World" today along with the official music video. With its deep-pocketed groove, the song showcases The Neighbors' musicality and is punctuated by blasts of brass, marking the band's first track to feature horns. "All The Money In The World" was written by Holcomb and Dave Barnes (Carrie Underwood, Marren Morris, Blake Shelton) and is already a massive fan favorite due to the fact they've been playing this one out live for the past year.

"People often ask me about the songwriting process, how to make a record etc., and I will forever tell the story of 'All the Money in the World' to these questions. I wrote this song in 2019 with my friend Dave Barnes. We were just having fun trying to write a classic R&B slow jam. It was written WAY slower than it is on the record. We were exploring parts of my voice I don't usually put to use. I also grew up in Memphis, but had never really stretched towards any of the classic soul songwriting. We wrote this song, I liked it, but I thought it didn't really fit the other things I was working on, so I shelved it. In preparation for this album, the band came over monthly to play through songs...I made a list of songs like this one that I had shelved, and showed them to the band just in case they saw a diamond in the rough. I played this for them, then they started playing along and sped it way up, and helped arrange the post chorus gang vocals of 'all the money' and the song immediately changed from a random b-side to a front runner for the record. When we finally recorded it, the room became electric, especially with dual keys parts, Ian on organ and Nate on the Wurlitzer. I had as much fun singing this song as any I have ever recorded. It's always a joy to find a part of yourself creatively that you didn't know existed."

- Drew Holcomb

"All The Money In The World" follows the joyful rallying cry of "Find Your People" and January's finger-picked folk song "Fly" and is the latest single to be released from the band's forthcoming new studio album Strangers No More due out June 7th via Magnolia Music. The new album was recorded in Asheville, NC at Echo Mountain Studios with Cason Cooley (Ben Rector, Ingrid Michaelson) producing and is the band's ninth. On Strangers No More, Holcomb is joined by his longtime bandmates - Nathan Dugger (guitar), Rich Brinsfield (bass), Will Sayles (drums), and Ian Miller (keys).

In addition to releasing a new full-length studio album, the band just announced a big summer tour as direct support for Darius Rucker, which will follow their June 18th performance at this year's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. They've also been confirmed for September's Bourbon & Beyond Festival, where they'll be playing on Thursday, September 14th with Brandi Carlile, Billy Strings, Buddy Guy and Mavis Staples.

