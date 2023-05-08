.

Earth, Wind & Fire Returning To The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

05-08-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Earth Wind Fire Residency poster
Residency poster

(fcc) Earth, Wind & Fire will return to The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for a nine-show limited engagement this fall. The shows will be held from October 20 through November 4, 2023, with all shows scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $59, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

Citi is the official card of Earth, Wind & Fire's limited engagement at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 9, at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, May 11, at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program.

There will be an artist pre-sale beginning Tuesday, May 9, at 10 a.m. PT. The Venetian Resort Grazie Rewards members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, May 11, at 10 p.m. PT.

The nine shows going on sale are:
Friday, Oct. 20, 2023
Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023
Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023
Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023
Friday, Oct. 27, 2023
Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023
Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023
Friday, Nov. 3, 2023
Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023

Related Stories
Earth, Wind & Fire Returning To The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Lionel Richie Taps Earth, Wind & Fire For Sing A Song All Night Long Tour

Carlos Santana Postpones More Dates To 'Recuperate Fully'

Charming Liars Cover Earth, Wind and Fire Classic 'September'

Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Announce Summer Tour

More Earth Wind Fire News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song- Motorhead Animated For Cover Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'- more

Metallica Share 'You Must Burn!' Video- The Smashing Pumpkins Paid Ransom To Hacker Over Leaked Songs- more

Day In Country

Parker McCollum Scores His Third Consecutive No.- Sam Hunt Visits 'Outskirts' With New Video- Dolly Parton- more

Day In Pop

Gin Blossoms and Sugar Ray Announce Co-Headlining Summer Tour- Earth, Wind & Fire Returning To The Venetian Resort Las Vegas- more

advertisement
Reviews

Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971

Sites and Sounds: Schellraiser Music Festival

MorleyView Lee Small

Cinco de Mayo: Have A Fantastico Fiesta With These Items

Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach is Rockville!

Latest News

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song 'Like A Pastime'

Motorhead Animated For Cover Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'

Rolling Stones in The Studio For 'Some Girls' Anniversary

Ringo Starr Announces Fall Tour for His All Starr Band

Seven Kingdoms Premiere 'A Silent Remedy' Video

Will Haven Announce New Album With '5 Of Fire' Video Release

The Fixx Expand 'Every Five Seconds' For Deluxe Version

Dayseeker Release 'Homesick' Video