Earth, Wind & Fire Returning To The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

(fcc) Earth, Wind & Fire will return to The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for a nine-show limited engagement this fall. The shows will be held from October 20 through November 4, 2023, with all shows scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $59, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.
Citi is the official card of Earth, Wind & Fire's limited engagement at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 9, at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, May 11, at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program.
There will be an artist pre-sale beginning Tuesday, May 9, at 10 a.m. PT. The Venetian Resort Grazie Rewards members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, May 11, at 10 p.m. PT.
The nine shows going on sale are:
Friday, Oct. 20, 2023
Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023
Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023
Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023
Friday, Oct. 27, 2023
Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023
Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023
Friday, Nov. 3, 2023
Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023
Lionel Richie Taps Earth, Wind & Fire For Sing A Song All Night Long Tour
Carlos Santana Postpones More Dates To 'Recuperate Fully'
Charming Liars Cover Earth, Wind and Fire Classic 'September'
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Announce Summer Tour
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song- Motorhead Animated For Cover Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'- more
Metallica Share 'You Must Burn!' Video- The Smashing Pumpkins Paid Ransom To Hacker Over Leaked Songs- more
Parker McCollum Scores His Third Consecutive No.- Sam Hunt Visits 'Outskirts' With New Video- Dolly Parton- more
Gin Blossoms and Sugar Ray Announce Co-Headlining Summer Tour- Earth, Wind & Fire Returning To The Venetian Resort Las Vegas- more
Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971
Sites and Sounds: Schellraiser Music Festival
Cinco de Mayo: Have A Fantastico Fiesta With These Items
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach is Rockville!
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song 'Like A Pastime'
Motorhead Animated For Cover Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'
Rolling Stones in The Studio For 'Some Girls' Anniversary
Ringo Starr Announces Fall Tour for His All Starr Band
Seven Kingdoms Premiere 'A Silent Remedy' Video
Will Haven Announce New Album With '5 Of Fire' Video Release
The Fixx Expand 'Every Five Seconds' For Deluxe Version
Dayseeker Release 'Homesick' Video