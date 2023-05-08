Earth, Wind & Fire Returning To The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Residency poster

(fcc) Earth, Wind & Fire will return to The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for a nine-show limited engagement this fall. The shows will be held from October 20 through November 4, 2023, with all shows scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $59, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

Citi is the official card of Earth, Wind & Fire's limited engagement at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 9, at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, May 11, at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program.

There will be an artist pre-sale beginning Tuesday, May 9, at 10 a.m. PT. The Venetian Resort Grazie Rewards members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, May 11, at 10 p.m. PT.

The nine shows going on sale are:

Friday, Oct. 20, 2023

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023

Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023

Friday, Oct. 27, 2023

Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023

Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023

Friday, Nov. 3, 2023

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023

