Emily Ann Roberts Shares Romantic New Single 'Infinity'

Following her most recent fiery release about a scorned woman, country singer/songwriter Emily Ann Roberts is showing her fans another side of her with her new song, "Infinity" available everywhere now.

Written about her high school sweetheart-turned-husband Chris, Emily Ann writes about how she knew in her heart that he was the person she wanted to marry, telling her co-writer Stephanie Chapman "Forever doesn't seem like long enough to love him."

Oh infinity won't be enough for me

I need a guarantee I got you for eternity

and when life is done the stars go on and on and on so

Darlin' why can't we just have infinity

"This was the first time Stephanie and I were writing one on one. It was just us, and right away we started with girl talk. She asked me if I had a boyfriend. I said yes. She asked, 'Well, is he the one?' When I told her he was, she wanted to know how I knew. I said that forever doesn't seem like long enough to love him. And from there, this song came to us. I sang it for my sister's first dance at her wedding, then at mine, the string quartet played this for me to walk down the aisle. My husband is so humble, but he was definitely the inspiration. We met in Spanish class in high school and we've been together ever since. He is such a steady force in my life. He truly is my better half and my best friend. When you find your person, forever just doesn't feel like long enough."

Emily Ann's previous release "He Set Her Off" has accumulated nearly two million streams while earning widespread critical praise from PEOPLE, American Songwriter, Country Now and others.

Next week, Emily Ann is kicking off CMA Fest with a full band performance at Station Inn on Wednesday, June 7 at 8 p.m. She and her band will then hit the Hard Rock Stage at the Hard Rock Cafe at 10:55 a.m. on Thursday, June 8 for a free outdoor show.

