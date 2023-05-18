GMA Goes Behind the Scenes at Garth Brooks' Las Vegas Residency

Video still

(ABC News) Grammy-winning country artist Garth Brooks brought "Good Morning America" backstage of his highly anticipated Las Vegas residency show "Garth Brooks/Plus ONE" ahead of opening night tonight, in one-on-one interview with ABC News' Will Reeves.

Interview highlights: Brooks said of the residency run, "I plan on being here 'til they throw me out, so we'll see how long that is." When asked about the widespread demand for tickets to see his show, Brooks said, "I think I'm the best at having fun [...] A great entertainer is that guy that what they want to see is exactly what you want to do; that's so lucky right there."

Speaking of his wife and fellow country star, Brooks shared, "When Trisha Yearwood starts to sing, it's something you've never seen before. I have pulled her over after a show before, and I go, 'Look, can you make it look hard?'"

Despite his success, Brooks still incredulously wonders, "I think I'll go to my grave thinking, 'This might be the only time God made a mistake.' How is this happening? How do people show up? I don't see why they buy a ticket to a Garth Brooks show, but it's so cool that they do." Watch it here.

Related Stories

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks To Host 58th Academy of Country Music Awards

David Lee Roth Has Friends In Low Places

Garth Brooks Surprises Ashley McBryde With Grand Ole Opry Invitation

Garth Brooks To Present Lifetime Achievement Award To Charley Pride

More Garth Brooks News