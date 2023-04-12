Grand Ole Opry Reveals the Opry NextStage Class of 2023 Featuring Eight Rising Artists

(EBM) The Grand Ole Opry revealed the newest lineup of artists in its Opry NextStage program, which spotlights country music's rising talent on the Opry stage and across Opry Entertainment Group platforms. The Opry NextStage Class of 2023 features eight acts: Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, ERNEST, Chapel Hart, Corey Kent, Kameron Marlowe, Megan Moroney and Ian Munsick.
The Opry will officially introduce the new NextStage class with an "Opry NextStage Live" concert at Lava Cantina on May 10 at 2:30 p.m. in The Colony, Texas, preceding the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on May 11 in neighboring Frisco, Texas. Tickets will be available through an exclusive pre-sale this Thursday, April 13 at 10 a.m. CT. General public on-sale will begin Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. CT.
"Opry NextStage is a testament to the Grand Ole Opry's longstanding reputation as a trusted curator in Country music and its commitment to nurturing and showcasing exceptional new talent, as it has done for almost a century" said Jordan Pettit, director of artist relations & programming strategy of Opry Entertainment Group. "This year's new artist class, much like previous classes, showcases exceptional creativity across various musical styles, and we are excited to carry on the Opry tradition by introducing this exciting group of rising artists to fans."
For the remainder of the year, the new NextStage artists will receive dedicated support through featured original content, Opry performances and support across select Opry Entertainment platforms, including the Opry, WSM Radio and Circle Network.
Since 2019, the NextStage program has introduced new talent to the country music fan base and featured artists such as Riley Green, Parker McCollum, Tenille Townes and Lainey Wilson, who all went on to earn ACM New Male and New Female Artist of the Year trophies the year following their NextStage inclusion. Other NextStage alumni include Priscilla Block, BRELAND, Callista Clark, Travis Denning, Tegan Marie, Niko Moon, Restless Road, Jameson Rodgers, Elvie Shane, Nate Smith, Morgan Wade, Hailey Whitters and Yola.
Michael Ray Road Tests Dive Bars & Broken Hearts
Sunday Mornin' Country on the Grand Ole Opry House Stage Announced
Brit Taylor Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut
Boy Named Banjo Make Grand Ole Opry Debut
Foo Fighters Announce New Headline Concerts- Metallica Kick Off Jimmy Kimmel Live Residency- more
Ghost Release Video For First Track From New Covers EP- Frehley's Comet's John Regan Dead At 71- Metallica Marching Band Competition- more
Metallica Week Coming To Jimmy Kimmel Live- Underoath Address The Departure Of James Smith- Greta Van Fleet- more
On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band
Caught In The Act: John Mayer Unplugged In Chicago
Caught In The Act: Dave Mason Rocks Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2023
Led Zeppelin and John Lennon Classics Added To US National Recording Registry
Black Sabbath Preview Live Evil 40th Anniversary Reissue
Metallica Perform Black Album Classic On Jimmy Kimmel Live
Billy Idol Announces New Las Vegas Residency Dates
Slayer's Dave Lombardo Delivers 'Inner Sanctum' Video
Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter Team Up For New Song and Tour
Emo Nite Features On CBS Mornings
Sleep Token Announce U.S. Fall Headline Rituals Tour