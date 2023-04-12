Grand Ole Opry Reveals the Opry NextStage Class of 2023 Featuring Eight Rising Artists

Event poster

(EBM) The Grand Ole Opry revealed the newest lineup of artists in its Opry NextStage program, which spotlights country music's rising talent on the Opry stage and across Opry Entertainment Group platforms. The Opry NextStage Class of 2023 features eight acts: Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, ERNEST, Chapel Hart, Corey Kent, Kameron Marlowe, Megan Moroney and Ian Munsick.

The Opry will officially introduce the new NextStage class with an "Opry NextStage Live" concert at Lava Cantina on May 10 at 2:30 p.m. in The Colony, Texas, preceding the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on May 11 in neighboring Frisco, Texas. Tickets will be available through an exclusive pre-sale this Thursday, April 13 at 10 a.m. CT. General public on-sale will begin Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. CT.

"Opry NextStage is a testament to the Grand Ole Opry's longstanding reputation as a trusted curator in Country music and its commitment to nurturing and showcasing exceptional new talent, as it has done for almost a century" said Jordan Pettit, director of artist relations & programming strategy of Opry Entertainment Group. "This year's new artist class, much like previous classes, showcases exceptional creativity across various musical styles, and we are excited to carry on the Opry tradition by introducing this exciting group of rising artists to fans."

For the remainder of the year, the new NextStage artists will receive dedicated support through featured original content, Opry performances and support across select Opry Entertainment platforms, including the Opry, WSM Radio and Circle Network.

Since 2019, the NextStage program has introduced new talent to the country music fan base and featured artists such as Riley Green, Parker McCollum, Tenille Townes and Lainey Wilson, who all went on to earn ACM New Male and New Female Artist of the Year trophies the year following their NextStage inclusion. Other NextStage alumni include Priscilla Block, BRELAND, Callista Clark, Travis Denning, Tegan Marie, Niko Moon, Restless Road, Jameson Rodgers, Elvie Shane, Nate Smith, Morgan Wade, Hailey Whitters and Yola.

