Jamie Miller Releases 'Maybe Next Time' Video

(BMG) Jamie Miller has released his highly anticipated single "Maybe Next Time" via BMG. The soaring single details the aftermath of a major disappointment and the heartache that comes with it. Prior to release, the song garnered over 31K pre-saves and 15M views on TikTok.
"This song marks a new chapter in my life, one where I've learned to trust myself and the journey I'm on. The lyrics delve into the heartache we've all felt in one way or another - the longing for a love that's just out of reach," shares Jamie. "I hope to share with my fans the belief that there's always a chance for redemption and growth. Here's to hoping that next time is the time we all find what we're searching for."
Alongside the track, Jamie shares the music video directed by Nayip Ramos (Camila Cabello, Charli D'Amelio, Post Malone). The video follows Jamie as he searches for a love lost. Check it out below:
