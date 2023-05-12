Jason Eady Shares 'Way Down In Mississippi'

Album art

(Missing Piece Group) Today, the Mississippi-born, Texas-based singer, songwriter and guitarist Jason Eady announced his ninth studio album Mississippi and released the album opener "Way Down In Mississippi."

The album, produced by the Band of Heathens' Gordy Quist, will be released on August 11 and is now available for pre-order via Eady's official website or by signing up for the Jason Eady Music Club. All members of the Club will receive a physical copy of the album for free ahead of release day. Mississippi will be accompanied by a full-band tour to be announced in the coming weeks. Eady is on tour now throughout the summer.

About the forthcoming album, Eady reflects: "The idea for this album started the day that I finished my last album To the Passage of Time. Gordy Quist, the producer of that album, asked what I wanted to do next...

Mississippi is an album I've been wanting to make for a long time. I've always been a lyrics first kind of writer, but this time around it's all about the sound. Growing up in Mississippi, I was raised around that groove centered music and it's always been a very big part of what I do. I've usually had at least one song on each album that touched on this sound, but this time I went all in. This was a fun album to write because I completely shifted gears and let the music decide what the words were going to be. The words had to fit the music, which is the opposite of my usual process.

Being a member of the Band of Heathens, I knew this was going to be right up Gordy's alley. He put together an amazing group of players that got exactly what we were going for. And just like the last album, we recorded everything live, all at once, including harmony vocals. Since the vibe was important for this one we knew that was the only way to do it and capture that energy. I couldn't be happier with the way it turned out.

I hope people have as much fun listening to it as we had making it."

The album announcement follows Eady's 2021 album To the Passage of Time that features perhaps his most poignant song to date "French Summer Sun." The record was praised by Holler, Rolling Stone, and Texas Monthly, who said, "Eady's whiskey-warm voice, which goes from low and rich to lonely and longing with impressive agility, could make anyone's tale sound like that of a wise, poetic wanderer."

Mississippi tracklist:

1) Way Down In Mississippi

2) Burn It Down

3) New Tradition

4) Wayside

5) Once Upon a Time in New Orleans

6) Mile Over 45

7) Whistle

8) Mean Time

9) Getting Even

10) Misty

Jason Eady Tour Dates:

May 12 - New Braunfels, TX - Gruene Hall * SOLD OUT

May 13 - New Braunfels, TX - Gruene Hall * SOLD OUT

May 17 - Baton Rouge, LA - Red Dragon Listening Room

May 19 - Charlotte, NC - The Evening Muse

May 20 - Hickory, NC - Shooters Lounge

May 21 - Dunn, NC - Bird's Nest Listening Room

June 1 - Stephenville, TX - Birdsong Amphitheater

June 2 - Belton, TX - Schoepf's BBQ

June 3 - Houston, TX - Champions House

June 4 - Fulshear, TX - Fulshear House

June 9 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads ^

June 10 - Omaha, NE - Barnato ^

June 13 - Evanston, IL - SPACE

June 14 - Riverton, IL - The Backroom Lounge

June 16 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

June 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe ^

June 18 - Washington, DC - Pearl Street Warehouse ^

June 21 - Lexington, KY - The Burl ^

June 22 - Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley ^

June 23 - Newport, KY - The Southgate House Revival ^

June 24 - Memphis, TN - Hernando's Hideaway ^

June 25 - Merigold, MS - Hey Joe's 2 ^

July 6 - Beaumont, TX - Courville's ^

July 8 - Yukon, OK - Grady's 66 Pub ^

July 9 - Lubbock, TX - Cactus Theater ^

July 13 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater ^

July 14 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater ^

July 15 - Austin, TX - The 04 Center ^

July 29 - Industry, TX - Welcome Store

Aug 10 - Challis, ID - Braun Brothers Reunion 2023

w/ Wade Bowen *

w/ Jamie Lin Wilson ^

