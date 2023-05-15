Johnny Cash Museum 10th Anniversary Celebration Announced

(117) Icon Entertainment Group has announced the details of a special anniversary celebration commemorating 10 years since the opening of the Johnny Cash Museum on Tuesday, May 30 starting at 1:30 p.m. The event will be open to the public.
The flagship asset of Icon's vast commercial real estate footprint in downtown Nashville, the museum is home to the largest and most comprehensive collection of Johnny Cash artifacts and memorabilia in the world and earlier this year was voted Best Music Museum in the 2023 USA Today/10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards.
The 10th anniversary celebration, which will take place next door to the museum on the second floor of Icon's Johnny Cash Bar & BBQ, will be headlined by a live performance at 7 p.m. by John Carter Cash and include karaoke, trivia and more. The full schedule for the event is as follows:
1:30 - 2:30 p.m. Cash Karaoke
3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Live performance by Cash Kings (Johnny Cash Tribute Band)
4:45 - 5:45 p.m. Live Rubik's Cube Johnny Cash mosaic creation by Josh Sickle
5:00 - 5:30 p.m. Johnny Cash Trivia (prizes to be awarded)
7:00 - 8:00 p.m. Live performance by John Carter Cash
(Doors open for the evening performance by John Carter Cast at 6:30 p.m.)
Tickets for the event are $40 per person and include free admission to the Johnny Cash Museum. Tickets can be purchased in person the day of the event, or in advance here.
