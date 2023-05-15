.

Johnny Cash Museum 10th Anniversary Celebration Announced

05-15-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Johnny Cash Event poster
Event poster

(117) Icon Entertainment Group has announced the details of a special anniversary celebration commemorating 10 years since the opening of the Johnny Cash Museum on Tuesday, May 30 starting at 1:30 p.m. The event will be open to the public.

The flagship asset of Icon's vast commercial real estate footprint in downtown Nashville, the museum is home to the largest and most comprehensive collection of Johnny Cash artifacts and memorabilia in the world and earlier this year was voted Best Music Museum in the 2023 USA Today/10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards.

The 10th anniversary celebration, which will take place next door to the museum on the second floor of Icon's Johnny Cash Bar & BBQ, will be headlined by a live performance at 7 p.m. by John Carter Cash and include karaoke, trivia and more. The full schedule for the event is as follows:

1:30 - 2:30 p.m. Cash Karaoke
3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Live performance by Cash Kings (Johnny Cash Tribute Band)
4:45 - 5:45 p.m. Live Rubik's Cube Johnny Cash mosaic creation by Josh Sickle
5:00 - 5:30 p.m. Johnny Cash Trivia (prizes to be awarded)
7:00 - 8:00 p.m. Live performance by John Carter Cash

(Doors open for the evening performance by John Carter Cast at 6:30 p.m.)

Tickets for the event are $40 per person and include free admission to the Johnny Cash Museum. Tickets can be purchased in person the day of the event, or in advance here.

Related Stories
Johnny Cash Museum 10th Anniversary Celebration Announced

Descendants Of Sun Studio Era Rock Collaborate On New Version Of Johnny Cash Classic

Johnny Cash's 90th Birthday Celebrated With TN Honor

Johnny Cash Day Will Be February 26th In Arkansas Every Year

More Johnny Cash News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Fit For A King and The Devil Wears Prada Announce Metalcore Dropouts Tour- Black Sabbath- David Lee Roth- Country Goes Metal- more

Motley Crue '100% Done' With New Songs- Dolly Parton Rocks With 'World On Fire'- Disturbed's Draiman Opens Up About Depression- more

Day In Country

Corey Kent Scores First No 1 At Country Radio- Reba McEntire Joins 'The Voice' as Coach- Johnny Cash- more

Day In Pop

Alicia Keys Reveals Keys To The Summer Tour Openers- Killer Mike Pays Tribute to His Mom With Two Part Short Film- more

advertisement
Reviews

Duff McKagan - This is the Song

Sites and Sounds: Belize Songwriter Festival

RockPile: American Jetset- Blak29- And More

Mother's Day Gift Guide

Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971

Latest News

Black Sabbath Stream Children Of The Sea From Live Evil Reissue

David Lee Roth Shares New Episode Of The Roth Show

Fit For A King and The Devil Wears Prada Announce Metalcore Dropouts Tour

Country Goes Metal On New EP

Stevie Nicks Adds Dates To North American Tour

Young The Giant Unplug For 'The Walk Home'

Cavo Share Cover Of New Order's 'Bizarre Love Triangle'

The Who Continue Their Reign On The Classical Charts