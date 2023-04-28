Jonas Brothers Premiere 'Waffle House' Video

(Republic) Jonas Brothers reveal the official music video for their latest single "Waffle House" today. Shot in London and directed by frequent collaborator Anthony Mandler, the video follows the band as they take a dance party from an underground nightclub to the city streets to their recent sold-out show at the iconic Royal Albert Hall. "Waffle House" is the newest offering from their anxiously-awaited sixth full-length record, The Album, out on May 12th via Republic Records-pre-order/pre-save it HERE.

Following their stint at Royal Albert Hall, Jonas Brothers surprised fans with three more intimate, one-night-only shows across the US, including Los Angeles and Dallas earlier this week and Baltimore tonight. UPROXX described the Los Angeles show as "a love letter to their fans," while Billboard declared, "The brothers came out swinging - perhaps practice for playing at a baseball stadium soon, with hits old and new receiving home-run worthy roars." At the end of the summer, the band will perform not one, but two, massive nights at Yankee Stadium on August 12th & 13th. The shows will feature songs from five of their albums performed each night-including their new album, The Album.

Jonas Brothers recently delivered stadium-level performances on Saturday Night Live, debuting "Waffle House" and album closer "Walls" live for the very first time. The unexpected performances received praise from critics and fans alike, giving audiences a taste of what to expect on The Album. Not to mention, the band joined members of The Roots for a stripped-back version of "Waffle House" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for their new series Musical Stairs-watch HERE.

Jonas Brothers returned in February with their widely praised single "Wings," which launched a new era for the band and marked one of the most anticipated album releases of the year. Kicking off another chapter, The Album-executive produced by sonic visionary artist Jon Bellion [Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Halsey]-marks Jonas Brothers' first body of work since 2019's Platinum-Certified Happiness Begins, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and spawned the GRAMMY® Award-nominated, 5x-Platinum, Billboard Hot 100 #1 smash hit "Sucker."

