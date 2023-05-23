Jordyn Shellhart Premieres 'Maybe Someday You'll Have A Daughter' Video

(Warner Music Nashville) Warner Music Nashville singer / songwriter Jordyn Shellhart's new music video for "Maybe Someday You'll Have A Daughter" received a world premiere this morning across CMT, CMT Music and CMT Equal Play on Pluto TV.

Pulling foundational inspiration from artists such as Emmylou Harris and Kris Kristofferson and modern sensibilities of Taylor Swift and Kacey Musgraves, Shellhart has country music in her blood. Born in Wyoming and ultimately ending up in Nashville at the age of 10, Shellhart was thrown into the scene with a publishing deal at 14, followed by a record deal, Grand Ole Opry debut at 15 and on a country-wide tour by 16. In an anti-climactic, heartbreaking plot twist, she lost her voice in the midst of it all.

Through a good number of twists, turns and worldview shakeups, she found herself singing again and racking up credits as a songwriter, including Little Big Town's Grammy-nominated "Sugar Coat" and songs recorded by Kelsea Ballerini, Cody Johnson, Don Williams and more. Now, Shellhart is ready to share her music through her own voice.

Primrose track listing:

1. Amelia (written by Cameron Jaymes, Jordyn Shellhart)

2. Who Are You Mad At (written by Marc Beeson, Allen Shamblin, Jordyn Shellhart)

3. Tell Your Mother I'm Fine (written by Jordyn Shellhart)

4. Joni (written by Cameron Jaymes, Savana Santos, Jordyn Shellhart)

5. Steal A Man (written by Barry Dean, Cameron Jaymes, Jordyn Shellhart)

6. When Something's Gotta Give (written by Marc Beeson, Allen Shamblin, Jordyn Shellhart)

7. Dreams Chase You (written by Cameron Jaymes, Jordyn Shellhart)

8. The Only Perfect (written by Cameron Jaymes, Jordyn Shellhart)

9. Maybe Someday You'll Have A Daughter (written by Courtney Dashe, Jordyn Shellhart)

10. On A Piano Bench Getting Wasted (written by Jordyn Shellhart)

11. Irrelevant (written by Cameron Jaymes, Melissa Peirce, Jordyn Shellhart)

12. Near-Death Experience (written by Jordyn Shellhart)

