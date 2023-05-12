Josh Abbott Band Release New Song 'Country Nights'

Single art

(Missing Piece Group) The Josh Abbott Band shared the new track "Country Nights," an easygoing and nostalgic rumination on the simple pleasures of country life. The Josh Abbott Band is currently on tour with upcoming shows across Texas and the West including in Dallas, Sacramento and Denver.

Abbott writes, "If this song doesn't take you right back to high school in your hometown, then we grew up very different. It was summertime feelings of falling in love along with the freedom of four wheels is the inspiration of this song. This will be one we play for a long time."

A staple in the Texas music scene since forming in 2006 at Lubbock's Texas Tech University, the Josh Abbott Band has become an icon in the Lone Star State thanks to numerous successful singles and albums over the last decade plus. The group's relentless on-stage attitude quickly made it a successful touring act, building out from a Texas band to a regional act to a national crew with a devoted following from coast to coast. The band's most recent album, 2020's The Highway Kind, was acclaimed by The Boot, Whiskey Riff, Austin American-Statesman, Taste of Country and more.

Over the course of their career, the group has earned two top 10 debuts on the Billboard country albums chart, two RIAA Certified Gold singles and upwards of 235 million streams. Josh Abbott Band is Josh Abbott (vocals, guitar), Austin Davis (banjo), Edward Villanueva (drums), David Fralin (keys, band leader), Jimmy Hartmann (bass), Kris Farrow (electric guitar), Cale Richardson (electric guitar) and Adam Hill (fiddle).

Josh Abbott Band Tour Dates:

05/13/23 - Midland, TX - Mac's Music Fest

05/18/23 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Jones Assembly

05/19/23 - Fort Smith, AR - Temple Live

05/20/23 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Discovery District

05/27/23 - Del Rio, TX - Lt Thomas Romanelli Memorial Park

05/28/23 - Round Rock, TX - Lonestar Jam

06/03/23 - Sulphur, OK - The Artesian Casino

06/08/23 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Selena Auditorium

06/15/23 - The Colony, TX - Lava Cantina

06/16/23 - Westlake, LA - Grand Event Center

06/17/23 - Katy, TX - Mo's Place

06/22/23 - Sherman, TX - Sherman Municipal Lawn

06/23/23 - Saint Jo, TX - Red River Station BBQ

07/08/23 - Brownsville, TX - Mel's HonkyTonk N Grill

07/15/23 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater

07/20/23 - Susanville, CA - Lassen County Fair

07/21/23 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Tracing Post

07/22/23 - Clearlake Oaks, CA - Cache Creek Vineyards

07/29/23 - Clute, TX - The Great Texas Mosquito Festival

08/10/23 - Arnolds Park, IA - Captain's Getaway

08/26/23 - Lutterworth, United Kingdom - The Long Road

09/08/23 - Gardnerville, NV - Douglas County Rodeo

09/15/23 - Denver, CO - Grizzly Rose

10/14/23 - Blackwell, OK - Top of Oklahoma Jam

