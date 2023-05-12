Josh Abbott Band Release New Song 'Country Nights'

(Missing Piece Group) The Josh Abbott Band shared the new track "Country Nights," an easygoing and nostalgic rumination on the simple pleasures of country life. The Josh Abbott Band is currently on tour with upcoming shows across Texas and the West including in Dallas, Sacramento and Denver.
Abbott writes, "If this song doesn't take you right back to high school in your hometown, then we grew up very different. It was summertime feelings of falling in love along with the freedom of four wheels is the inspiration of this song. This will be one we play for a long time."
A staple in the Texas music scene since forming in 2006 at Lubbock's Texas Tech University, the Josh Abbott Band has become an icon in the Lone Star State thanks to numerous successful singles and albums over the last decade plus. The group's relentless on-stage attitude quickly made it a successful touring act, building out from a Texas band to a regional act to a national crew with a devoted following from coast to coast. The band's most recent album, 2020's The Highway Kind, was acclaimed by The Boot, Whiskey Riff, Austin American-Statesman, Taste of Country and more.
Over the course of their career, the group has earned two top 10 debuts on the Billboard country albums chart, two RIAA Certified Gold singles and upwards of 235 million streams. Josh Abbott Band is Josh Abbott (vocals, guitar), Austin Davis (banjo), Edward Villanueva (drums), David Fralin (keys, band leader), Jimmy Hartmann (bass), Kris Farrow (electric guitar), Cale Richardson (electric guitar) and Adam Hill (fiddle).
Josh Abbott Band Tour Dates:
05/13/23 - Midland, TX - Mac's Music Fest
05/18/23 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Jones Assembly
05/19/23 - Fort Smith, AR - Temple Live
05/20/23 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Discovery District
05/27/23 - Del Rio, TX - Lt Thomas Romanelli Memorial Park
05/28/23 - Round Rock, TX - Lonestar Jam
06/03/23 - Sulphur, OK - The Artesian Casino
06/08/23 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Selena Auditorium
06/15/23 - The Colony, TX - Lava Cantina
06/16/23 - Westlake, LA - Grand Event Center
06/17/23 - Katy, TX - Mo's Place
06/22/23 - Sherman, TX - Sherman Municipal Lawn
06/23/23 - Saint Jo, TX - Red River Station BBQ
07/08/23 - Brownsville, TX - Mel's HonkyTonk N Grill
07/15/23 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater
07/20/23 - Susanville, CA - Lassen County Fair
07/21/23 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Tracing Post
07/22/23 - Clearlake Oaks, CA - Cache Creek Vineyards
07/29/23 - Clute, TX - The Great Texas Mosquito Festival
08/10/23 - Arnolds Park, IA - Captain's Getaway
08/26/23 - Lutterworth, United Kingdom - The Long Road
09/08/23 - Gardnerville, NV - Douglas County Rodeo
09/15/23 - Denver, CO - Grizzly Rose
10/14/23 - Blackwell, OK - Top of Oklahoma Jam
Adrian Johnston And Josh Abbott Share New Duet 'What You Never Told Me'
Eric Clapton Shares 'Moon River' With Jeff Beck- Avenged Sevenfold Release 'We Love You' Video- U2 Add 8 More Dates To Vegas Residency- more
David Lee Roth Looks Back At Van Halen's Debut Album- The Agonist Announce Break Up- Queens of the Stone Age Announce New Album- more
Chris Stapleton Takes Top Honor At 58th ACM Awards- Parker McCollum Celebrating Album Release With 'Burn It Down' Video Premiere- more
Alicia Keys Reveals Keys To The Summer Tour Openers- Killer Mike Pays Tribute to His Mom With Two Part Short Film- more
RockPile: American Jetset- Blak29- And More
Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971
Sites and Sounds: Schellraiser Music Festival
Eric Clapton Shares 'Moon River' With Jeff Beck And New Video
Avenged Sevenfold Release 'We Love You' Video
U2 Add 8 More Dates To UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere
Metallica Share Live '72 Seasons' Video
The Hollywood Vampires Share 'Manic Depression' Live Video
Asking Alexandria Premiere 'Dark Void' Video
Portugal. The Man Enlist Black Thought & Natalia Lafourcade For 'Thunderdome [W.T.A]'
44th Annual Blues Music Awards Winners Announced