KayCyy Announces WHO ELSE?! Tour

(Columbia) Continuing to level up, enigmatic rising artist KayCyy has announced his summer international headline tour, the WHO ELSE?! Tour. The WHO ELSE?! Tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on June 7 in Washington, D.C., visiting major markets coast-to-coast such as Boston, New York, and Los Angeles, wrapping up the North American leg on June 25 in his hometown Minneapolis, MN.

He touches down in Sweden on June 29 for Lollapalooza Stockholm before gigs inAmsterdam, Paris, London, Melbourne, Sydney, and Munich, with the final show in New South Wales on July 22. See below for full list of dates. General on sale for all markets begins Friday, May 19th at 10am local time at whoiskaycyy.com.

KayCyy just dropped his new single "ROLL THE DICE" produced by frequent collaborator and legendary producer Gesaffelstein. It paves the way for the release of their second EP, TW2052, to be released on May 26. TW2052 is the follow up to the 3-song TW20 50 EP Gesaffelstein produced for KayCyy in 2022.

Thus far, KayCyy has earned a Grammy Award for his work on Kanye West's Donda, piled up tens of millions of streams, while earning praise from the likes of Entertainment Tonight, Pigeons and Planes, Complex, and many others and was included on the coveted 2022 XXL Magazine Freshman list.

However, he's igniting his boldest and biggest chapter yet in 2023 with the WHO ELSE?! Summer Tour, TW2052 EP and more to come.

WHO ELSE?! TOUR DATES

6/7 Washington, D.C Union Stage

6/8 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

6/9 New York, NY Governors Ball*

6/16 Los Angeles, CA The Peppermint Cub

6/17 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

6/21 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

6/23 Toronto, ON The Velvet Underground

6/25 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater

6/29 Stockholm, SE Lollapalooza Stockholm*

6/30 Amsterdam, NE Melkweg Oz

7/1 Paris, FR Les Étoiles

7/2 London, UK OMEARA

7/5 Warsaw, PL Hydrozagadka

7/7 Portimao, PT Rolling Loud Portugal*

7/9 Munich, GE Rolling Loud Germany*

7/15 Melbourne, AU The Night Cat

7/21 Sydney, AU The Lansdowne

7/22 New South Wales, AU Splendour In The Grass

*Festival Performance

