Kevin Gates Shares Visual For 'Do It Again'

Video still

(Atlantic) RIAA multi-platinum certified rap superstar, Kevin Gates, returns with his latest visual, "Do It Again" via Bread Winner Alumni/Atlantic Records.

The release of the visual yesterday, May 10th, coincided with his son Khaza's birthday. Previously, The General released his third studio album of the same name this past year along with a massive national tour to support the project's release.

"Do It Again" comes on the heels of the launch of the pre-order of the KHAZA vinyl available for purchase now. Kevin also kicked off 2023 in a major way with the re-release of his debut mixtape, The Luca Brasi Story (A Decade of Brasi) in celebration of the 10-year anniversary of the project.

He followed up the release with a visual for the standalone single, "Breakfast," featuring his longtime partner, Dreka Gates, as the leading lady.

