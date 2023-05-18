Lily Taylor Reveals 'J&J' Video and Announces New Album

(Clarion Call) Dallas-based vocalist and experimental-pop chanteuse Lily Taylor is excited to announce her anticipated new album Amphora out July 21. This stunning musical journey is sure to captivate listeners with its mix of avant-pop, ambient pop, and experimental sounds.

Today Lily Taylor is sharing the album's first single "J&J" and its accompanying video, which was directed by Sean Miller. The song debuted today at The Week In Pop and is on all streaming platforms for any playlist shares.

On the song and video Lily Taylor says: "Using a looping pedal, keyboard and my voice, I created a sonic bed that I could draw out a melody. Improvising can capture something powerful, something that seems beyond your being, intertwined with internal music knowledge and experience. I can only hope for those moments when I can capture the idea into a physical song through this dream-realm process. Inspiration can be a tricky thing. I was interested in using my voice as a texture in the song as well as the lead vocal track, and thinking about my voice in extended ways, as storyteller and instrument.

"I was inspired by the idea of a vessel as an object and as a metaphor. How artists channel and organize ideas, how we express and package them, how those ideas, sounds, and lines we create bend, morph, and sometimes break. I am the vessel, as well as the song."

Amphora takes its name from the Ancient Greek vessel, the amphora, which served as a container for precious liquids. In this case, Lily Taylor is the vessel, delivering a musical experience that is both powerful and delicate. The themes of duality, time, and introspection run throughout the album, creating a deeply personal and introspective atmosphere.

Recorded at Elmwood Recording in Oak Cliff, Amphora was produced by a dream team of talented producers, Black Taffy, Lily Taylor herself and Alex Bhore. The track-listing includes ten original songs, each one a masterpiece in its own right.

Lily Taylor is no stranger to the music scene in Dallas, TX, where she has collaborated with various musicians, performance artists, poets, dancers, artists, and designers, as well as booked local line ups for various venues around DFW. Her captivating vocals and performances create a unique and immersive experience for listeners. Taylor continues to teach private voice lessons and hosts a radio show called BandWidthTX on 92.9FM KUZU LP Denton, Texas.

Lily Taylor was born in Boston, Massachusetts. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Performance and Composition of Contemporary Music from College of Santa Fe in New Mexico in 2004, with a focus on vocal studies. After many years working as a professional musician, arts administrator, and private teacher in Santa Fe, New Mexico and San Francisco, California, Taylor released her critically acclaimed solo album The Ride in 2014 while residing in Dallas, Texas.

Amphora Track List

1. J&J

2. Slow

3. O This

4. Cliff

5. Giant Seals

6. Ever New

7. Kepler Wells

8. My Baby

9. Thread

10. Peace There

