Luh Tyler Delivers 'First Show

Single art

(Atlantic) 17-year-old rising rapper LUH TYLER releases new song, "First Show," which is rapidly gaining traction with thousands of creates on TikTok alone. "First Show" follows Tyler's acclaimed debut mixtape, MY VISION: RELOADED, which is available now via Motion Music/Atlantic Records.

Last week, Tyler announced that he will continue his run as the "coolest teenager in rap" with the "MY VISION TOUR" presented by Rolling Loud. Named after his recently released debut mixtape, the "MY VISION TOUR" marks the Tallahassee, FL native's first ever tour. The "MY VISION TOUR" kicks off on June 20th at Los Angeles' The Echo and continues through mid-July with stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas and Orlando.

In addition to these dates, Tyler is also slated for high profile festival appearances at Rolling Loud Miami, Portugal and Germany, as well as Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash and Colours.

Related Stories

Luh Tyler Announces My Vision Tour

Luh Tyler Surprises Fans With My Vision: Reloaded

More Luh Tyler News