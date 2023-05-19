.

Maroon 5 Share New Song 'Middle Ground'

05-19-2023

Maroon 5 Single art
Single art

(Interscope) Maroon 5 drops their newest single, "Middle Ground," via 222/Interscope Records. It marks the first release from the three-time GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum band since 2021 and debuted on Spotify's New Music Friday playlist worldwide.

The band will perform the song live on the season finale of The Voice and debut the music video directed by David Dobkin, (RSA's Black Dog Films producing) on May 23rd.

Outside of new music, the band is coming off a successful first run of shows, opening their Las Vegas Residency, M5LV, to rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Billboard crowned the band "a perfect fit for a Las Vegas residency".

Las Vegas Weekly said of their first extended stay 16-date engagement in Las Vegas, "If their first weekend proved anything, it's that some things are worth the wait." The band will be back to Dolby Live! at Park MGM in July 2023.

