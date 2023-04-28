McBride & The Ride Share 'Honky Tonk Song'

(Richlynn Group) CMA and ACM nominated country trio, McBride & The Ride, rocks on with the release of their latest single "Honky Tonk Song." A cover of the Webb Pierce classic, it is country music at its finest with driving drums, electric licks galore, and Western pedal steel, perfect for a rowdy Friday night from Nashville to New Braunfels.

A staple in their live set, it is often their opening song and one that the band has been playing together since their early inception. "We've been covering this song since the 90s; it was a high energy number in our set then and continues to be that now," Terry McBride shares. "It's such a classic country song it was fun to finally put our spin on it (officially) as a band. What you hear on the record is exactly how we play it live, Billy smacking those drums, Ray ripping on guitar...when you've got great players you don't need crazy production to beef it up."

The reunited band has been taking the city by storm, performing to a sold-out crowd at the Grand Ole Opry as well as Bridgestone arena with the Nashville Predators. Their debut single "Marlboros & Avon" is officially Top 40 on the MusicRow chart and Top 30 on Texas CDX. Their upcoming EP Marlboros & Avon features new original songs and is set to be released early this summer.

McBride & The Ride will celebrate the release of "Honky Tonk Song" accordingly with a run of shows in Texas this weekend at The Kenney Store in Kenney and The Texan Theatre in Cleveland. The band is revving up for a busy spring and summer with dates in IA, MO, MN, IL, and OK, and opening slots this fall with Justin Moore, Lonestar, and John Michael Montgomery.

