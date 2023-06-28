Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation Donate To Animal Shelters In Every State

(EBM) Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning Country superstar Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation and Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, teamed up for the third consecutive year to donate more than $250,000 to animal shelters across the nation. Through MuttNation's Mutts Across America program, one outstanding shelter or foster-based rescue in every state - plus Washington, D.C. and a "Wildcard" pick - are being honored with a surprise $5,000 grant.

"Finding deserving shelters and rescue groups across the country is easy," said Bev Lambert, Miranda's mother and co-founder of MuttNation, who also conceived Mutts Across America. "It's narrowing it down to just one in each state that's really tough."

"Mutts Across America is MuttNation's cornerstone - it was our first signature program," added Miranda. "These grants give us the chance to show our appreciation and spotlight shelters across the country for their hard work, year-round, to improve the lives of shelter pets. We're so proud to partner with Tractor Supply on this and other programs, allowing us to elevate our goals and increase the number of animals' lives we can change."

Since the initiative's origin nine years ago, MuttNation's Mutts Across America has supported more than 450 shelters with over $1.75 million in grants. Tractor Supply began partnering with MuttNation in 2021.

"Shelter pets have our hearts at Tractor Supply," stated Kimberley Gardiner, chief marketing officer at Tractor Supply. "Miranda's passion for this cause and the work she has done through MuttNation truly inspire us and supporting their work is a privilege and joy. These shelters are saving the lives of animals and pets and providing the care they need as they wait for their future owners."

Each year, MuttNation conducts extensive research to carefully choose the organizations that will be honored with the annual grants and, this year, is specifically recognizing some of the outstanding shelters that help seniors, special needs dogs, large dogs and pit mixes; the "Love Harder" dogs that are easy to love but hardest to get adopted. There is no application process for Mutts Across America, and the recipients are given no advance notice before receiving the award.

In addition to the Mutts Across America partnership, MuttNation and Tractor Supply started the Relief For Rescues Fund earlier this year to help shelters and shelter pets recover from natural disasters. To date, the fund has generated over $357,000 to support shelter animals affected by disasters such as floods, fires, hurricanes and tornadoes, with funding already dispersed to organizations responding to shelter pets impacted by severe flooding in California's Central Valley, a violent EF4 tornado in Mississippi and more.

Tractor Supply is the exclusive retailer of MuttNation pet products, with a percentage of all sales going to the MuttNation Foundation to promote and facilitate its mission.

