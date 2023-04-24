Miranda Lambert's Y'all Eat Yet: Welcome to The Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen Arrives Tomorrow

(EBM) She's won three GRAMMYs, been named to the TIME100 list honoring the world's most influential people, founded her MuttNation Foundation to give shelter animals a chance, topped charts, has a Las Vegas residency, a successful home goods line called Wanda June, her clothing line Idyllwind and is the Academy of Country Music's most-awarded artist and current Entertainer of the Year. Now, add best-selling author to Miranda Lambert's list of impressive accomplishments as Y'all Eat Yet: Welcome to The Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen arrives tomorrow, April 25, at retailers and stores across the country including Walmart, Target, Buc-ee's, Cracker Barrel, Kroger and Whole Foods, Nashville's Parnassus Books, plus online here.

With Texas Monthly declaring it's "not your typical Southern cookbook. Part memoir and part cookbook, this is really an ode to the women Lambert grew up with," Rolling Stone raving, "Y'all Eat Yet? sees the singer opening up her heart and home in more intimate ways than ever before" and Shondaland proclaiming, "Miranda Lambert's Secret Ingredient Is Sisterhood," the songwriter/fiery entertainer from Texas delivers her first book in the straight-up, real life way she's made music, toured the country and built an audience hungry for from-the-heart candor.

"What started during the pandemic as me, my mom and her friends staying close, made me realize all the ways food brought us together for laughter, projects, escaping and even tough stuff," says Lambert. "Then I thought, 'Wouldn't making one of those spiral-bound church cookbooks be cool?' But once I got started, I realized with all that living, these women - beyond mom, Neicy, Heidi and Vicki, there's my grandma Nonny and her friends - really created a world that shaped who I was. That's how Y'all Eat Yet? became so much more than just their recipes! It became a book about chasing my dream, how we live life and bring people together."

Whether her mother Beverly's famous meatloaf, Vicki's deviled eggs, Hummingbird Cake, omelets made in plastic bags or Nonny's banana pudding, all the dishes come with reflections, stories and the recognition that, as People wrote, "cooking is a way for Lambert to bring back memories of those she loves most." As Texas Monthly noted, "Miranda Lambert's cookbook is a Texan's dream," and Y'all Eat Yet is a perfect gift for everything from Mother's Day to a bridal shower or graduation.

"Good food nourishes the heart and the soul as much as the body," Lambert explains. "It doesn't have to be fancy or hard to make; just something that tells people how loved and welcome they are. By stripping things down to the basics, whether it's the holidays, glamping or just sitting around playing songs, you can make being together special without much fuss. That's how I was raised and try to live!"

Variously topping Southern U.S. Cooking, Food and Wine, Celebrity and TV Show Cookbooks, Burger & Sandwich Recipes and other lists, previews of Y'all Eat Yet have already connected with readers, eaters and people who love Lambert's take on living, music and facing the world. Yes, everything in Y'all Eat Yet is delicious, but it also represents larger truths - whether facing tough news over breakfast, being traditional on Thanksgiving, or grabbing a Locomotive to celebrate - for family, friends and anyone who drops in.

Publishers Weekly concurs, "Lambert uses stories of food to celebrate friendship, good times, and the importance of kinship." Acclaimed Vanity Fair alum Jesse Kornbluth praises via HeadButler, "Miranda Lambert may have achieved superstardom, but in her book, she is as down-home authentic as her recipe for Paw Paw Sauce," and Booklist boils it down to the fact that the book, "quite simply, will enchant."

Lambert will share the acclaimed book with fans during signing events at the 5th Avenue Barnes & Noble store in New York City on April 25 at 12 p.m. ET, at The Grove Barnes & Noble store in Los Angeles on April 28 at 11 a.m. PT and in her hometown of Lindale, Texas - where many of the book's stories were born - at her own Pink Pistol store on May 9 at 12 p.m. CT, ahead of the ACM Awards in nearby Dallas on May 11 where she is nominated in five categories: Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year (as both artist and producer), Female Artist of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year.

For those not lucky enough to get a ticket to one of her signings, Lambert can be seen on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers tonight (April 24), plus CBS Mornings, ABC's Live with Kelly & Mark and Tamron Hall tomorrow (April 25), on BRAVO's Watch What Happens Live on May 1 and on HBO Max/CNN's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace on May 5.

