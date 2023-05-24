Morgan Wallen Hits Titanic Levels After Notching 11 Weeks at No. 1

Cover art

(EBM) Morgan Wallen continues to make history as his recently released third studio album One Thing At A Time notches its 11th consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts. Sitting at the top since its March 3 release, The New York Times notes, "the country star's chart run with One Thing at a Time puts him in a league with Whitney Houston, Stevie Wonder and the 'Titanic' soundtrack."

The last album to spend 11 consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 came in 1987 with Whitney Houston's Whitney (featuring "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)" and "So Emotional,") the Times further notes. Prior to that it was 1976 into 1977 as Stevie Wonder's Songs in the Key of Life (featuring "Isn't She Lovely" and "I Wish") logged its first consecutive 13 weeks at No. 1. Meanwhile, 2021's Dangerous: The Double Album notches its 120th non-consecutive weeks in the Billboard 200 Top 10 second in longevity only to 173 weeks held by the Original Cast Recording, My Fair Lady, in 1956.

"These stats are all so humbling and being mentioned in the same sentence as Stevie Wonder and Whitney Houston is something I never could have imagined," Wallen reflects. "But I'm most grateful to everyone who listens to my music. That's the connection that means the most to me and it's the best compliment out there - the fact that you guys like it."

One Thing At A Time has yielded three No. 1 hits to-date with 10-week No. 1 "You Proof" (the longest No. 1 in Country radio history); "Thought You Should Know," which remained at the top of country airplay charts for three consecutive weeks; and latest pop-crossover hit "Last Night," which became the fastest-climbing No. 1 on Billboard Country Airplay charts since 2015 at just 11 weeks, has spent six non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and now claims the longest Hot 100 reign - surpassing Kenny Rogers' "Lady" and Johnny Horton's "The Battle of New Orleans" which spent six week at No. 1 on the Hot 100 in 1980 and 1959, respectively.

Meanwhile, the success of his 5x Platinum sophomore project, Dangerous: The Double Album, continues to surpass records previously held by Adele and Bruce Springsteen, clocking in at 120 non-consecutive weeks and counting in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 charts.

Wallen's 62-date 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour includes visits to 5 countries, 3 continents and counts 29 stadium-plays plus arenas, amphitheaters & festivals in the superstar's most expansive tour yet. With support from HARDY, ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman, the tour kicked off overseas in New Zealand and Australia before returning stateside at Milwaukee's American Family Field; and next up is set to resume with back-to-back nights at Chicago's Wrigley Field.

Morgan Wallen 2023 U.S. Tour Dates:

Thurs, June 22 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Fri, June 23 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Tues, June 27 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Thurs, June 29 Detroit, MI Ford Field

Fri, June 30 Detroit, MI Ford Field

Thurs, July 6 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium

Fri, July 7 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium

Fri, July 14 San Diego, CA Petco Park

Sat, July 15 San Diego, CA Petco Park

Wed, July 19 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field

Thurs, July 20 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field

Sat, July 22 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

Thurs, Aug 3 Detroit Lakes, MN WE Fest

Fri, Aug 11 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium

Sat, Aug 12 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium

Wed, Aug 16 Boston, MA Fenway Park

Thurs, Aug 17 Boston, MA Fenway Park

Fri, Aug 18 Boston, MA Fenway Park

Wed, Aug 30 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park

Thurs, Aug 31 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park

Sat, Sept 2 Washington, DC FedEx Field

Fri, Sept 8 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena

Sat, Sept 9 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sat, Oct 7 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Fri, Nov 10 Atlanta, GA Truist Park

Sat, Nov 11 Atlanta, GA Truist Park

Thurs, Nov 16 Austin, TX Moody Center

Sat, Nov 18 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park

TBC Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park

Morgan Wallen 2024 U.S. Tour Dates:

Thurs May 9, 2024 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Fri, May 17, 2024 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Sat, May 18, 2024 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Thurs, June 6, 2024 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Fri, June 7, 2024 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Morgan Wallen 2023 International Tour Dates:

Sat, Aug 5 Camrose, AB Big Valley Jamboree

Thurs, Aug 24 Dieppe, NB YQM Country Fest

Thurs, Sept 14 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Fri, Sept 15 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Sat, Sept 16 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Mon, Sept 18 London, ON Budweiser Gardens

Thurs, Sept 21 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

Fri, Sept 22 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

Sat, Sept 23 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Thurs, Sept 28 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

Fri, Sept 29 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

Sat, Sept 30 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

Tues, Oct 3 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Wed, Oct 4 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Sun, Dec. 3 London, UK The O2

Related Stories

Kenny Chesney Replaces Morgan Wallen At Gulf Coast Jam

Morgan Wallen Forced To Reschedule Dates Due To Vocal Fold Trauma

2023 Gulf Coast Jam To Announce Morgan Wallen Replacement

Morgan Wallen Sets Stadium Attendance Record At Tour Kick Off

More Morgan Wallen News