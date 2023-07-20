NEEDTOBREATHE Announce New Album With 'The Cave' Video

Album art

(The GreenRoom) NEEDTOBREATHE is returning with their unique fusion of modern rock, purpose driven-soul and undeniable mainstream appeal with their ninth studio album CAVES, due September 15.

The announcement of the project is joined by the release of "The Cave," the album's namesake and an impassioned glimpse of what's to come. "The Cave" taps into the spiritual need for self-discovery and the impulse to escape the pressure of modern life, as declared in the first verse - 'I need some time to be on my own in a world without a mirror.'

"Sometimes the things you've done in your career, the highs and lows that you've experienced, create a shadow that you just can't break free from," NEEDTOBREATHE said. "In order to write new songs that still matter to people, we had to move away from the identity of what others think we are and into the freedom of who we are becoming."

Related Stories

NEEDTOBREATHE Share First Song From New Album 'Everknown'

NEEDTOBREATHE Announce The CAVES World Tour

NEEDTOBREATHE Unplugging For Intimate Spring Tour

NEEDTOBREATHE Recruited Switchfoot's Jon Foreman For 'Carry Me' 2021 In Review

More NEEDTOBREATHE News