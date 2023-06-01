NLE Choppa 'Champions' Video Features Lebron James, Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson & More

(Warner) Memphis-bred rap star NLE Choppa releases the video for "Champions," the anthemic single from this month's Cottonwood 2 (Deluxe). The visual comes replete with cameos from sports legends Mike Tyson, Angel Reese, Odell Bekcham Jr., Floyd Mayweather, Jewell Lloyd, Michael Andrew, and LeBron James, among many more.

In the video, Choppa underscores the various ways grit and determination can build a champion. The clip shows him pushing his body to the limit in the weight room and the gym, but also focuses on kids expanding their minds and creative expression in classrooms and on marching-band practice fields. There's a touching scene of a little champion, who's seen at hospital, smiling with Choppa despite his circumstances. Through the video, he has conversations with champions of all stripes, from James, Mayweather, Tyson, and Beckham to Nancy Leiberman, Jewell Lloyd, Kyrie Irving, and Olympic Gold medalist Michael Andrew.

"Champions" is one of the boldest songs on Choppa's acclaimed Cottonwood 2 (Deluxe), which flaunts the expansive talents the visionary young artist has come to possess. The original album debuted #1 on Spotify's Top Album chart and breakout single "Ain't Gonna Answer" ft. Lil Wayne was the #1 most added single at radio. The deluxe boasts nine new tracks, including a remix of viral smash "Slut Me Out" featuring St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red. The original RIAA Gold-certified global anthem reached #1 on TikTok's music chart and recently broke into the Top 10 on US Spotify while climbing Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

The deluxe edition also includes collaborations with NLE Entertainment's Gino2x ("Clyde and Dodo"), Russ Millions ("Shake It"), Fridayy ("Will Not Lose"), and arrdee ("Envy"). It makes sense that the rapper's bonus material is largely collaborative, given the thrilling link-ups on the standard edition, such as "Cold Game" featuring Rick Ross. Choppa also packs a hell of a punch solo on songs like "Mo Up Front" and recent single "Talk Different."

Cottonwood 2 is a celebration of growth as a follow-up to the breakout star's 2022 mixtape, Me vs. Me, which was a stepping stone to this moment. Combining nuanced reflections like "The Gender Song" with the electricity of tracks like "Jumpin" and "Shotta Flow 6," Me vs. Me saw Choppa elevate his artistry to new and exciting places. Since topping Billboard's Emerging Artists chart for a record-breaking 24 weeks in 2019, cracking the Billboard 200 top 10 with 2020's Top Shotta, and earning a spot on last year's Billboard 21 Under 21 list, his name has become synonymous with the rap world elite.

