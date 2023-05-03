Old Crow Medicine Show Announce Live At Third Man Records Album

(Big Hassle) Old Crow Medicine Show has announced a live LP, recorded direct-to-acetate at Third Man Records Nashville's Blue Room venue on April 22, 2022 during the band's sold-out release show for their new album Paint This Town. The physical-only release will be available in stores on June 2, 2023.
Entering their 25th year, the GRAMMY Award-winning band Old Crow Medicine Show merges profound introspection with the rapturous string band revival sound that has made them one of the most influential and respected groups today. Their critically acclaimed seventh studio album Paint This Town released last year, hitting #1 on the Americana Radio Albums Chart and debuting at the top of Billboard's Bluegrass Albums Chart. The band appeared on NPR's World Cafe and CBS Saturday Morning, and garnered widespread praise from press including Associated Press, Consequence, SPIN, Rolling Stone and NPR Music who raved, "If this is any indication of what Old Crow Medicine Show still has in store so many recordings in its career, we should count ourselves lucky."
Third Man Records' live direct-to-acetate recordings take place in the Blue Room in Nashville, TN and are cut exclusively on a 1955 Scully lathe that originally came from King Records in Cincinnati. Recorded live in one shot, with no overdubs, no redo's, no starting-and-stopping, the process is truly of another time, rendered obsolete by the late 1950's and only available nowadays in TMR's locations in Detroit and Nashville.
TRACKLIST
Side A
1. Paint This Town
2. Bombs Away
3. Lord Willing and the Creek Don't Rise
4. Gloryland
5. Reasons to Run
Side B
1. Honey Chile
2. Used to be a Mountain
3. DeFord Rides Again
4. John Brown's Dream
5. Fight For Your Right
