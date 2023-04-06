Paris Paloma Breaks Onto US & UK Charts with 'labour'

(Nettwerk) UK singer-songwriter Paris Paloma's fiery feminist anthem "labour" continues to make waves worldwide. The goosebump-inducing battle cry against misogyny broke onto the U.K. Official Chart last week at #29, and this week makes its Billboard chart debuts, including #13 Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, #13 Digital Song Sales, #12 Emerging Artists and #17 Bubbling Under Hot 100. The song garnered over 1.5 millions streams in its first 24 hours of release, and reached 1 Million YouTube views within a few days of release. Paris was also selected by YouTube to be their featured Trending Artist on the Rise today.

"labour" first started gaining momentum on TikTok due to fans' rapturous responses from previews of the song, garnering millions of views, uses and shares. The attention spurs from the powerful message behind the track. "'labour' takes us inside a relationship where the speaker's self-worth is once again reduced, like many people who find themselves in draining relationships with undeserving people. Taking on all the emotional labour - because we accept the love we think we deserve. But it is a breaking point... it is the first time the speaker acknowledges the toxicity of these dynamics, and the song is about the escape from that relationship," Paloma says.

Originally hailing from Ashbourne, Derbyshire, Paris Paloma channels the experience of womanhood into her songwriting, speaking to the female experience, grief, love, death, and power. Her songwriting reads like poetry, drawing inspiration from figures throughout mythology, art history and the Romantics. Ranging from the tender and heartbreaking to the sublimely aggressive and vengeful. Her ethereal sound takes influences from dark pop, folk, and indie genres; creating a magical discography that evokes something primal and innately feminine.

