PBS Great Performances To Premiere Still Playin' Possum: Music & Memories Of George Jones

(2911) 'Still Playin' Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones' was recorded for national broadcast to premiere on GREAT PERFORMANCES on PBS. Filmed in front of a live audience at Propst Arena at The Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, the all-star lineup includes Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Wynonna, Travis Tritt, Jelly Roll, Tanya Tucker, Trace Adkins, Sara Evans, Justin Moore, Jamey Johnson, Joe Nichols, Aaron Lewis, Michael Ray, Uncle Kracker, Lorrie Morgan, Tracy Byrd, Tracy Lawrence, The Isaacs, Dillon Carmichael, T. Graham Brown, Gretchen Wilson, Sam Moore, Janie Fricke, Charlie Starr of Blackberry Smoke and special appearances by Randy Travis. For more information, visit pbs.org/gperf..

"Thank you to the fans and artists who traveled from all over to be in Huntsville, Alabama, for this incredible tribute to George," says Nancy Jones. "Everyone from the producers to the performers created an evening we will never forget and for those who couldn't be there in person, this is your chance to have your own front-row seat. I hope everyone that attended or gets to see it on television will enjoy it and remember their favorite George song."

The concert, which pays tribute to the legendary George Jones, will bring many of Jones' greatest hits to the stage. With their incredible voices and exceptional musicianship, these performers entertained the audiences with their renditions of classic songs such as "The Grand Tour," "Tennessee Whiskey," "White Lightning," "He Stopped Loving Her Today," and many more! The "Still Playin' Possum" event was a fitting tribute to the man who was once dubbed the "greatest living country music singer of all time." George Jones was known for his powerful voice, emotional lyrics, and charismatic performances, and his influence can be heard in the works of so many of today's biggest country stars. This concert event was a chance to celebrate his legacy and to hear some of the best country music around.

'Still Playin' Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones' was sponsored by Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms, Joe From Texas, Breland Companies, Turner Beverage, Fourth Capital Bank, The Broadway Group, Blaster Chemical, Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse, All Access Coach Leasing, Encore, Coca Cola, Tazikis Mediterranean Cafe, Sweet Sensational, and Biscuit Belly.

'Still Playin' Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones' was promoted by Mike Smardak of Outback Presents. The television special was produced by Kirt Webster; Luke Pierce and Ben Haley of WORKS Entertainment; Greg Hall of TH Entertainment, and executive produced by Nancy Jones and Kirk West for No Show Productions.

