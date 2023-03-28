.

Poe's Hello Getting Special Reissue For Record Store Day

03-28-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Poe RTD promo
RTD promo

(Magnum PR) MNRK Music Group has announced the first ever vinyl printing of singer-songwriter Poe's widely-influential debut album Hello for Record Store Day on April 22, 2023. Originally released in 1995, Hello received universal acclaim.

The New York Times listed Poe as among the defining voices of a female "movement in music," Esquire named her one of the top 5 "Women Who Rock Our World" in 1997, and Glen Ballard - producer of the iconic Alanis Morissette album Jagged Little Pill - cites Hello as one of his biggest influences at the time:
"It was a brilliant record that had jazz influence, hip hop, electronic, rock. It was a hybrid of the first degree. It blew my mind." - Producer Glenn Ballard

Dubbed the "daughter of the electronic revolution" by Elle Magazine, Poe was one of the first artists to embrace the internet, cultivating a two-way relationship with her fanbase, garnering a devoted online following and connecting herself with fans in a way reflective of modern social media that had never truly been seen before. Poe's "unheard of and pretty phenomenal" presence earned her the title of "web diva" from USA Today.

Poe's pioneering, DIY ethos is reflected all throughout Hello, especially on the track "Fingertips," an early collaboration with late Detroit producer & rapper J Dilla.

"Most people don't even realize there's a J Dilla track hiding on there," says Sheri Howell, VP of Music at MTV at the time Hello originally came out. "It was such a multi-genre mashup, and I think you can hear the album's influence on so many others that came after it. It was ahead of its time."

News of the rerelease of Hello for Record Store Day came as a pleasant surprise to Poe, who, as a crate-digger from way back, says she has always wanted to hear Hello on vinyl "to honor all the great samples on it that came from vinyl."

Related Stories
Poe's Hello Getting Special Reissue For Record Store Day

Rob Grant Releases 'Poetry Of Wind And Waves'

Larkin Poe Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Hate Club Gets Animated For 'Burn In Hell' Video

Larkin Poe Share 'Georgia Off My Mind' Video

More Poe News

advertisement
Day In Rock

David Lee Roth Has Friends In Low Places- Smashing Pumpkins Tour- Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Suffers Heart Attack- more

Staind And Godsmack Announce Coheadlining Tour- Eric Clapton Announces North American Tour- Candlebox Announce Farewell Tour- more

Jason Bonham May Have Found Unreleased Led Zeppelin Recordings- Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron Denies Foo Fighters Rumor- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Larkin Poe Rock Chicago

Hot In The City: More Arizona Spring Concerts

Sites and Sounds: Beale Street Music Festival

Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak

The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher

Latest News

Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Gibson Recreate Greeny Guitar

Dirty Heads and Sublime with Rome Lead Alta Music Festival Lineup

The Blue Stones Announce Fourth Leg Of 'Pretty Monster' Tour

Giovannie and The Hired Guns Win Best New Alternative & Rock Artist At iHeartRadio Music Awards

David Lee Roth Has Friends In Low Places

The Smashing Pumpkins Announce North American The World Is A Vampire Tour

Queens Of The Stone Age's Joshua Homme Issues Statement About Custody Battle

The Alarm Share Video For John Lennon Inspired 'Whatever'