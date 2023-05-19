Post Malone 'Mourning' With New Single

Album art

(Republic) GRAMMY Award-nominated 8x RIAA diamond-certified global superstar Post Malone has released his next single entitled "Mourning" via Mercury Records/Republic Records.

This week, Post unveiled that his anxiously awaited fifth full-length offering and one of the most anticipated albums of 2023, Austin, will arrive on July 28th, 2023.

Post also announced his return to North America with the 'If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying' Tour following his highly successful trek across the US and Canada last year and Europe this year for his long awaited 'Twelve Carat Tour'. The 2023 North America run will give fans his signature exhilarating performance with music from his upcoming album as well as fan-favorites in a completely reimagined show. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-date run kicks off on July 8 at Noblesville's Ruoff Music Center, making stops in Detroit, Toronto, Charlotte, Tampa, Atlanta, Dallas and more before wrapping up at San Bernardino's Glen Helen Amphitheater on August 19.

"I love y'all so very much and I'm so excited to get out and do some more shows for y'all. Help me put a baby through college and come on out. Some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage. Sending love to you and yours." Says Post

IF Y'ALL WEREN'T HERE, I'D BE CRYING 2023 TOUR DATES:

Sat Jul 08 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Sun Jul 09 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Tue Jul 11 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jul 12 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Fri Jul 14 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 15 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Mon Jul 17 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Wed Jul 19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Sat Jul 22 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Sun Jul 23 - Hartford, CT- XFINITY Theatre

Tue Jul 25 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Wed Jul 26 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jul 29 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Mon Jul 31 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 01 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 03 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 05 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Tue Aug 08 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Thu Aug 10 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Sat Aug 12 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 13 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 15 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 16 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 19 - San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheater

