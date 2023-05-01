Ray LaMontagne Announces North American Just Passing Through Tour

(Live Nation) Grammy Award winning artist Ray LaMontagne has announced his 2023 North America tour - Just Passing Through - with his trio this fall. The special edition run will include a fan requested set list from his catalog voted through raylamontagne.com/tour. Ray's vast catalog spans eight full length records, multiple Grammy nominations, and chart topping radio singles.
Produced by Live Nation, the 29-city tour kicks off on September 6 at Cobb Energy PAC in Atlanta, GA making stops in Pittsburgh, Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, Vancouver, Seattle and more before wrapping up with two nights in Los Angeles on October 14 & 15 at Orpheum Theatre.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, May 2. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, May 5 at 10am local time on raylamontagne.com
RAY LAMONTAGNE - JUST PASSING THROUGH TOUR DATES:
Wed Sep 06 - Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy PAC
Fri Sep 08 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Sat Sep 09 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
Sun Sep 10 - Richmond, VA - Dominion Energy Center
Tue Sep 12 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre
Wed Sep 13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center
Fri Sep 15 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre
Sat Sep 16 - Schenectady, NY - Proctor's Theatre
Sun Sep 17 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
Tue Sep 19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
Wed Sep 20 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Thu Sep 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
Fri Sep 22 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center
Sun Sep 24 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
Mon Sep 25 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Wed Sep 27 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
Thu Sep 28 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center
Fri Sep 29 - Milwaukee, WI - Marcus Performing Arts Center
Sun Oct 01 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
Tue Oct 03 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
Thu Oct 05 - Calgary, AB - Jack Singer Concert Hall
Fri Oct 06 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts
Sat Oct 07 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Sun Oct 08 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
Tue Oct 10 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Thu Oct 12 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Fri Oct 13 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
Sat Oct 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre
Sun Oct 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre
