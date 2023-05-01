Sharaya Summers Explores Love And Loss With 'Forever You & Me'

(Big Hassle) Oregon-based indie-Americana singer-songwriter Sharaya Summers shares fragile, poignant track "Forever You & Me" out everywhere now. The forthcoming album of the same name is due out later this year. The track is a gentle reminder of life's fleeting nature and to hold loved ones close in the present moment.

"Forever You & Me," out today, emerged after Summers returned from her grandmother's funeral and watching her grandfather observe the slideshow of her life, left shattered in the church pew. This image, being left alone with a lifetime of memories, haunted her. Opening up about the personal meaning of the track, Summers shares, "As I prepare to release this track I face separation and possible divorce from my partner of 6 years. We have 2 beautiful babies, and have made some incredible memories." Changes in her personal life have allowed the song to take new shape overtime as its meaning and life evolves. "The lyrics to this song have taken on new meaning for me." She continues, "Whether love is lost in life or death, it is something we can never fully prepare for. All we have is the present, so make the moments count." Though the subject matter can be dark, Summers is determined to conjure pieces of hope and light as she looks ahead to the future.

Sharaya Summers grew up in Portland, Oregon and spent her twenties honing her songwriting, bringing her to Nashville, Tennessee. She later spent eight years living in Los Angeles and toured alongside Houndmouth, Ella Vos, and Milo Greene, and her music has been featured in acclaimed TV shows like Gossip Girl and Pretty Little Liars. Throughout her career, Summers has garnered attention from several leading tastemakers. In 2018, she released her single "Light of the Moon" that Clash called, "Shimmering pop music that is rich in aural beauty...sonically beautiful, the songwriting cuts a little deeper." The track went on to garner 6M+ streams across platforms and has been spun at radio stations nationwide including LA's KCRW. In 2019, Variance Magazine wrote that the release of her single, "Tourist," "Easily finds her in a lane similar to the likes of Phoebe Bridgers and Best Coast."

GrimyGoods wrote her 2020 single "Agendas" carries, "Meditative lyrics that yearn for vulnerability and the need to feel heard." and praised the Summers' voice, adding, "Warm and nostalgic vocals powerfully compliment the track's haunting melody." The same year, Atwood Magazine called her single "This House," "Yet another stunning piece of alt-folk bliss. An intimate and raw portrayal of real life and challenges, "This House" is as delicate as it is genuine: An ethereal, yet grounded song that sends us into our own introspective worlds." They added that Summers, "Showcases life's ups and downs in a song that is heartfelt, hypnotic, engaging, and real."

Now in 2023, after some substantial life changes, Summers is gearing up to share her most vulnerable work to date. Later this year, Summers is slated to bring listeners into her ever-evolving world as she settles into motherhood, reckons with a struggling marriage and strives to embrace true self-love.

"Forever You & Me," the stirring track out everywhere now, aims to keep love alive through memories and delicately emphasizes the significance of the present moment.

