Shordie Shordie Shares New Mixtape 'A Life For Two'

(Warner) RIAA Certified Double-Platinum Baltimore artist Shordie Shordie shares his new narrative-driven project A Life For Two via Warner Records.
Highlighted by its two passionate singles, "How High" & "Thug Life", A Life For Two is a succinct display of Shordie Shordie's raw storytelling abilities and his colorfully melodic sound. From expressing the depths of his affection on tracks like "In Love" to pleading for closure on tracks like "Remember Me Sober" (feat. 03 Greedo), Shordie Shordie uses each subsequent track to advance the narrative. Through its sonic peaks and valleys, the conceptual new project is anchored by Shordie Shordie's charismatic personality and creative vocal inflections. With features from the U.K.'s Octavian to West Coast legend 03 Greedo, Shordie Shordie's wide-ranging appeal is on full display. Listen to the mixtape here.
Shordie Shordie's refined aesthetic and unique approach to storytelling has netted him over 1.5 billion streams and collaborations with Hip-Hop heavyweights like Wiz Khalifa, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Offset, and Rich Homie Quan as well as critical acclaim from the likes of The Washington Post, Pitchfork, The FADER, COMPLEX, XXL, and many more. Following his 2022 release, More Than Music, Pt. 2, the sequel to his 2020 effort, >Music (More Than Music), and his first ever sold-out headlining 'On The Block' tour, A Life For Two further cements what fans have come to expect from the Baltimore standout.
A Life For Two - Tracklist:
01. Into You
02. Reservation
03. Balcony
04. How High
05. Bonita
06. Get Closer (feat. Octavian)
07. In Love
08. Teresa
09. Trust You
10. Remember Me Sober (feat. 03 Greedo)
11. Better with Each Other
12. Thug Life
13. Paid Lawyer
