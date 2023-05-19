Shordie Shordie Shares 'Reservation' Video

Cover art

(Warner) Shordie Shordie shares new music video for "Reservation", off of his new conceptual project A Life For Two. In the new video, Shordie Shordie passionately performs the album cut while out on a moody sushi date with his love interest - "Don't wanna waste no time, I got here way too late / Excuse for what I'm saying, I'm high off you today / Make out a reservation, I got a place to be", he sings in the hook.

Serving as the second track of his new project, A Life For Two, "Reservation" reflects the beginning of the relationship that unfolds across the remainder of the project. As Shordie Shordie uses each subsequent track to advance the Romeo & Juliet-adjacent narrative, his uniquely melodic sound, bright charisma, and raw storytelling abilities are on full display.

Following his 2022 release, More Than Music, Pt. 2, the sequel to his 2020 effort, >Music (More Than Music), and his first ever sold-out headlining 'On The Block' tour, Shordie Shordie's new project, A Life For Two, expands upon the detailed and dynamic songwriting fans have come to expect from the DMV standout. His refined aesthetic and unique approach to storytelling has netted Shordie Shordie over 1.5 billion streams as well as cosigns from heavyweight artists such as Wiz Khalifa, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Offset, and Rich Homie Quan as well as critical acclaim from the likes of Pitchfork, XXL, The FADER, COMPLEX, HotNewHipHop, The Washington Post, and many more.

A Life For Two - Tracklist:

01. Into You

02. Reservation

03. Balcony

04. How High

05. Bonita

06. Get Closer (feat. Octavian)

07. In Love

08. Teresa

09. Trust You

10. Remember Me Sober (feat. 03 Greedo)

11. Better with Each Other

12. Thug Life

13. Paid Lawyer

Related Stories

Shordie Shordie Shares New Mixtape 'A Life For Two'

Shordie Shordie Delivers 'Thug Life' Video

More Shordie Shordie News