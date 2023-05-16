Squeeze and The Psychedelic Furs Announce Fall Tour

(devious planet media) British band Squeeze are pleased to announce their Fall American Tour commencing September 8th at New York City's famed Radio City Music Hall. This will be the Squeeze's first U.S. foray since their 2021 North American tour with Hall & Oates. Joining the band on the road will be The Psychedelic Furs. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19th.

In 1978 Squeeze blasted to the forefront of the U.K. music scene during the height of the punk revolution. A three-song E.P. landed them a deal with A&M Records leading to the release of their debut self-titled album. With songwriting hooks and melodies that harkened back to the 60's British Invasion, the groundbreaking L.P. featured "Take Me I'm Yours," followed by a cadre of U.K. hits, including "Cool for Cats," "Up the Junction," "Pulling Mussels From A Shell," "Black Coffee in Bed," and "Labeled With Love."

The band made an indelible mark on the U.S. in 1981 with the release of their classic hits, "Tempted," "Hourglass," and "853-5937" (from East Side Story.) Squeeze disbanded in 1999, then reunited in 2007, releasing three new albums; Spot the Difference (2010), Cradle to the Grave (2015), and The Knowledge (2017.) in 2022; the Food for Thought E.P. was released featuring one new song, two reimagined songs, and three exclusive live tracks. Profits from the digital E.P. will go to benefit independent U.K. Food Banks. Additionally, both Difford and Tilbrook have released various solo projects.

In addition to Chris and Glenn, Squeeze currently features keyboardist Stephen Large and drummer Simon Hanson (since 2007), percussionist/backing vocalist Steve Smith (since 2017) along with pedal/lap steel guitarist Melvin Duffy (since 2019) and Owen Biddle, former bassist for The Roots, (who joined in 2020.)

TOUR DATES

Sep 8 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

Sep 9 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods

Sep 10 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony Summer Stage

Sep 12 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre

Sep 13 Philadelphia, PA The Met

Sep 14 Washington D.C. Filene Center at Wolf Trap

Sep 16 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amp at Chastain Park

Sep 17 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry

Sep 19 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

Sep 20 Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

Sep 22 Nashville, IND Brown County Music Center

Sep 23 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

Sep 24 Chicago, IL Salt Shed

Sep 26 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre

Sep 27 Minneapolis, MN The Uptown Theater

Sep 29 Denver, CO The Bellco Theater

Sep 30 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater

Oct 2 Eugene, OR Silva Concert Hall @ Hult Center

Oct 3 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theatre

Oct 5 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery

Oct 6 Napa, CA Blue Note Napa Session at Silverado Resort

Oct 7 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live

Oct 9 San Diego, CA The Sound

Oct 12 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Oct 13 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre

Oct 14 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl Theater

