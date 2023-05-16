Squeeze and The Psychedelic Furs Announce Fall Tour

(devious planet media) British band Squeeze are pleased to announce their Fall American Tour commencing September 8th at New York City's famed Radio City Music Hall. This will be the Squeeze's first U.S. foray since their 2021 North American tour with Hall & Oates. Joining the band on the road will be The Psychedelic Furs. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19th.
In 1978 Squeeze blasted to the forefront of the U.K. music scene during the height of the punk revolution. A three-song E.P. landed them a deal with A&M Records leading to the release of their debut self-titled album. With songwriting hooks and melodies that harkened back to the 60's British Invasion, the groundbreaking L.P. featured "Take Me I'm Yours," followed by a cadre of U.K. hits, including "Cool for Cats," "Up the Junction," "Pulling Mussels From A Shell," "Black Coffee in Bed," and "Labeled With Love."
The band made an indelible mark on the U.S. in 1981 with the release of their classic hits, "Tempted," "Hourglass," and "853-5937" (from East Side Story.) Squeeze disbanded in 1999, then reunited in 2007, releasing three new albums; Spot the Difference (2010), Cradle to the Grave (2015), and The Knowledge (2017.) in 2022; the Food for Thought E.P. was released featuring one new song, two reimagined songs, and three exclusive live tracks. Profits from the digital E.P. will go to benefit independent U.K. Food Banks. Additionally, both Difford and Tilbrook have released various solo projects.
In addition to Chris and Glenn, Squeeze currently features keyboardist Stephen Large and drummer Simon Hanson (since 2007), percussionist/backing vocalist Steve Smith (since 2017) along with pedal/lap steel guitarist Melvin Duffy (since 2019) and Owen Biddle, former bassist for The Roots, (who joined in 2020.)
TOUR DATES
Sep 8 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
Sep 9 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods
Sep 10 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony Summer Stage
Sep 12 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre
Sep 13 Philadelphia, PA The Met
Sep 14 Washington D.C. Filene Center at Wolf Trap
Sep 16 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amp at Chastain Park
Sep 17 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry
Sep 19 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center
Sep 20 Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
Sep 22 Nashville, IND Brown County Music Center
Sep 23 Detroit, MI The Fillmore
Sep 24 Chicago, IL Salt Shed
Sep 26 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre
Sep 27 Minneapolis, MN The Uptown Theater
Sep 29 Denver, CO The Bellco Theater
Sep 30 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater
Oct 2 Eugene, OR Silva Concert Hall @ Hult Center
Oct 3 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theatre
Oct 5 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery
Oct 6 Napa, CA Blue Note Napa Session at Silverado Resort
Oct 7 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live
Oct 9 San Diego, CA The Sound
Oct 12 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Oct 13 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre
Oct 14 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl Theater
