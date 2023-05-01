Swizz Beatz Releases 'Say Less' Video Feat. Lil Durk & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Video still

(The Chamber Group) Grammy Award-winning producer, rapper, and entrepreneur, Swizz Beatz, releases the striking, black-and-white visual for "Say Less" feat. Lil Durk & A Boogie wit da Hoodie. The music video is directed by TajvsTaj.

"Say Less" is featured on Swizz's new EP Hip Hop 50: Volume 2 - released last week via Mass Appeal. The 5-track project marks the second EP in Mass Appeal's Hip Hop 50: The Soundtrack and includes star-studded features from Nas, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Jadakiss, Jay Electronica, Benny The Butcher, Fivio Foreign, Scar Lip and Bandmanrill.

Swizz Beatz is Grammy-Award Winning music producer, entrepreneur and visionary, producing for some of the biggest musicians in the world including Jay-Z, Beyonce, and Kanye West (contributing to more than 350 million records sold). Over the years, Swizz has worked closely with various global brands from Bacardi, to Aston Martin and Reebok (to name a few) and most recently American Express. Recent graduate of Harvard Business School's OPM program, Swizz began collecting art in his twenties, and in 2014 launched The Dean Collection, which began as his personal art collection and has since grown into a global discovery zone for art enthusiasts. Swizz later launched No Commission - a live art and music festival where artists retain 100% of their sales. In 2019, Swizz and Timbaland launched the global digital series VERZUZ which has become a powerhouse in programming for artists and music catalogs. With millions of viewers each show, the brand continues to push boundaries and "give artists their flowers. While highly accomplished, Swizz remains authentic, and humble. According to him, "The sky is not the limit; it's just the view." With a true passion for business, no matter the industry, Swizz hopes that his success will continue to inspire others.

