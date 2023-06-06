Tanner Usrey Delivers 'Last Goodbye'

(Atlantic) Rising country troubadour Tanner Usrey has shared his latest single, "Last Goodbye". Produced by Beau Bedford (Jonathan Tyler, The Texas Gentlemen) and co-written by Usrey with top Nashville songwriter Kendell Marvel (Chris Stapleton, Jamey Johnson), the emotional track is joined by an official visualizer.

"Hey guys, y'all loved the video we posted, so we decided to get it out to y'all," shared Tanner. "I wrote this song with my buddy Kendell Marvel, and it's probably one of my favorites on the album, so I hope you like it too!"

"Last Goodbye" follows the recent arrival of Usrey's label debut single, "Give It Some Time," available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Co-written by Usrey and producer Beau Bedford, the track arrived alongside a major signing announcement in Billboard as well as a companion music video. The release also garnered attention from PEOPLE, Entertainment Tonight, Variety, and ore.

