(Republic) Taylor Swift has made history once again this week. The vinyl release of folklore: the long pond studio sessions debuts at #3 on the Billboard 200, logging the "The highest chart debut for a Record Store Day Vinyl ever." Right now, she occupies three spots in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 (#3 folklore: the long pond studio sessions, #4 Midnights, #10 Lover), joining Whitney Houston as the only female soloist to achieve this milestone.
Moreover, folklore: the long pond studio sessions has emerged as "the first vinyl-only release to land in the Top 10" in the modern era. At the same time, it has earned her the title for "Most #1 Albums" on the Billboard Vinyl Albums Chart. The album also more than doubled the previous highest selling record store day sales record. The previous record was 35k units and folklore: the long pond studio sessions sold 75k.
The album chronicles the first time folklore was performed live during September 2020. Taylor, Aaron Dessner [The National], Jack Antonoff [Bleachers], and Justin Vernon [Bon Iver] played through the album in its entirety during the Long Pond Studio Sessions, and this vinyl presents and preserves this moment eternally. folkore notably stands out as her third LP to win "Album of the Year" at the GRAMMY Awards.
