T.G. Sheppard's 'Nothin' On But the Radio' Available For Streaming For The First Time Ever

(2911) Country music icon T.G. Sheppard brings his 1997 album, 'Nothin' On But the Radio,' to streaming services for the first time ever today. Throughout his career, Sheppard had assembled a collection of songs he loved and always hoped to record, holding on to some for quite a while, by his own admission. By 1997, he finally had the opportunity to record them, resulting in 'Nothin' On But The Radio.' The album is being released by StarVista Retail today and can be streamed here.

"This was probably one of my favorite albums, and through the years it just got lost," says Sheppard. "I felt like it was time to bring it back out and maybe let the people who didn't hear it the first time around finally get a chance. I had an incredible time making this album. Every one of the musicians in the studio was into it, I felt the songs run through me with so much power and emotion. I'm finally glad to have it come to light again."

"I always feel that an album is really and truly just like a private concert," he continues. "So when you're putting an album together you need to pick the right songs and sequence so it will take the listener to a special place. That's what I wanted this album to do."

Notable tracks include his version of The Hollies' "Long Cool Woman (in a Black Dress)," "It Still Rains in Memphis" and "You Can't Take It With You When You Go." "I'm a fan of all genres of music and love everything from rock and roll to classical to country to gospel. I had always loved 'Long Cool Woman (in a Black Dress)' and it had been a long time since someone had done a remake of it so I thought I could do something a little different with it and had a lot of fun. It sure caused quite a bit of talk at that time."

"Memphis was my hometown for many, many years," he continues while explaining his reasons for recording "It Still Rains in Memphis," and that song was a statement, more or less, about my friendship with Elvis." "He was one of my closest and dearest friends and I think this song is a way for me to say his passing really left a huge void and a lot of sadness in lots of people."

"'You Can't Take It With You When You Go' is just one of those special songs," Sheppard adds. "It reminds me of my childhood and really tugs at my heartstrings. It always makes me think of my father and reflect on how it's difficult to lose someone you love. And I think it's lyrically one of the best songs on the album."

T.G. Sheppard continues to experience a huge surge in his career with "The T.G. Sheppard Show" on SiriusXM Radio's Prime Country Channel. His latest album release, 'Midnight In Memphis' (produced by T.G. Sheppard and Buddy Hyatt), featured the single "I Wanna Live Like Elvis" which embraced not only Sheppard's close friendship with the King of Rock 'n' Roll, but the world's infatuation and love for the iconic figure. Watch Sheppard perform the single HERE. Midnight In Memphis is Sheppard's first country solo project in over two decades that offers a wide array of songs about love and heartbreak.

His 2015 album, Legendary Friends & Country Duets, was a star-studded project featuring collaborations with some of the genre's biggest stars including George Jones, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Conway Twitty, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Oak Ridge Boys, Crystal Gayle, Lorrie Morgan and many more. It also won the Telly Award for Musical Documentary of the Year.

In 2021, StarVista Retail digitally released nine of Sheppard's albums which featured several of his #1 hits and many all-time fan favorites including "Finally!," "T.G.," "I Love 'Em All," "One Owner Heart," "Smooth Sailin'," "Slow Burn," "Perfect Stranger" "3/4 Lonely" and "Iconic Duets."

