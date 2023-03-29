The Backseat Lovers Get Animated For 'Snowbank Blues' Video

(Capitol) After premiering last night at Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, Salt Lake City's The Backseat Lovers have shared the video for their song "Snowbank Blues," Animated, directed, and created by Colin Lepper, an Emmy nominated director specializing in stop motion animation, the video, premiering today at Juxtapoz, captures the longing imbued in the track's chorus, "Wish I could roll the windows down/ But the snow has swallowed up our little town." "Snowbank Blues" is off the band's acclaimed 2022 album Waiting To Spill, out now via Capitol Records.

Colin Lepper explained the making of the video, saying, "Creating this video for The Backseat Lovers was an absolute joy for me and a true labor of love. The trust and creative freedom I was granted every step of the way was so liberating, and having such a powerfully emotional song at its core really made this a dream project. I first fell in love with stop-motion when I was 14 by doing just this, making music videos in my bedroom to songs that inspired me, so to get to revisit that format years later with such a talented group was a very special experience. I hope the attention and care that went into every frame of this video results in something that people can connect with, and does this beautiful song some justice."

The band's frontman Joshua Harmon shares, "Ever since I was a little kid, I've been mystified by the beauty of stop motion and the instantly nostalgic feeling it can bring to a story. This song has always held a similar form or familiar nostalgia within myself, and to see Colin create a world around it with a level of emotion and vulnerability that connects you so deeply to the characters has been a joyful and moving experience. All four of us in the band are beyond grateful to have gotten to work with him on snowbank blues."

Having just returned from participating in Australia and New Zealand's Laneway Festival, the four-piece kick off their North American tour on April 18th at Vancouver's Orpheum Theatre. With multiple nights in Portland, Oakland, NYC, Toronto all sold out, other stops include LA's Hollywood Palladium on April 26th, Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium on May 25th and more. The band has also announced festival appearances at their hometown's Kilby Block Party, Gulf Shore, AL's Hangout Festival, Chicago's Lollapalooza and Montreal's Osheaga Festival.

The Backseat Lovers on Tour:

4/18 - Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

4/19 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *SOLD OUT*

4/21 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *SOLD OUT*

4/22 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *SOLD OUT*

4/24 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *SOLD OUT*

4/25 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *SOLD OUT*

4/26 - Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *SOLD OUT*

4/28 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *SOLD OUT*

4/29 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

4/30 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA - Mainstage *SOLD OUT*

5/14 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

5/15 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom *SOLD OUT*

5/17 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway

5/18 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

5/19 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Place

5/19-5/21 - Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival

5/22 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando *SOLD OUT*

5/23 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Landing *SOLD OUT*

5/25 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *SOLD OUT*

5/26 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte *SOLD OUT*

5/27 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *SOLD OUT*

5/30 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem *SOLD OUT*

5/31 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia *SOLD OUT*

6/1 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *SOLD OUT*

6/3 - Toronto, ON @ History *SOLD OUT*

6/4 - Toronto, ON @ History *SOLD OUT*

6/6 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

6/7 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

7/21 - Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC

7/22 - Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

7/23 - Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live! - Outdoor Amphitheater

7/25 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

7/26 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

7/27 - Burlington, VT @ Waterfront Park

7/29 - Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

8/1 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

8/2 - Portland, ME @ Thompson's Point

8/3-8/6 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8/4 - Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

9/8 - Denver, CO @ Endless Sunshine

