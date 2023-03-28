The Beths Share New Single 'Watching The Credits'

(Prescription PR) The Beths present their new single, 'Watching The Credits', and unveil their incredible Tiny Desk Concert, proving once again that they are "one of the greatest indie-rock bands of their time" (Rolling Stone).
'Watching The Credits' is a terrific power pop anthem recorded during the sessions of Expert In A Dying Field, the New Zealand quartet's acclaimed 2022 album. Born out of songwriter Elizabeth Stokes' habit of learning everything about movies without actually watching them, 'Watching The Credits' is Stokes' imaginary view from the director's seat.
Their accompanying NPR Tiny Desk performance downsizes their beloved live performance while maintaining their signature thrilling energy. Stream the performance here.
Expert In A Dying Field, the third studio album from The Beths, was released to a wealth of critical praise, and was named one of 2022's best releases by the likes of Pitchfork, The Ringer, and Stereogum, who praised it as "another collection of tunes that cements their status as one of the great guitar-pop bands of this present moment." Surrounding its release, The Beths were profiled by Rolling Stone, Document Journal, The Big Takeover and more, and made their US television debut on CBS Saturday Morning. With a full, almost entirely sold out North American tour already under their belt, and supporting slots for The National, Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service on the horizon, The Beths are undeniably one of the most exciting indie rock bands to emerge in recent memory.
The Beths Tour Dates
Wed. May 24 - Bristol, UK @ SWX
Thu. May 25 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton
Fri. May 26 - Walton-on-Trent, UK @ Bearded Theory Festival
Sat. May 27 - Leeds, UK @ Live at Leeds in the Park
Sun. May 28 - Manchester, UK @ New Century
Tue. May 30 - Glasgow, UK @ The Garage
Wed. May 31 - Dublin, IE @ Whelan's
Fri. June 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
Sat. June 3 - Ellerdorf, DE @ Wilwarin Festival
Sun. June 4 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
Mon. June 5 - Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefählrich
Tue. June 6 - Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9
Thu. June 8 - Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound Festival
Fri. June 9 - Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
Sat. June 10 - Dijon, FR @ VYV Festival
Mon. June 12 - Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
Tue. June 13 - Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
Wed. June 14 - Lille, FR @ Aeronef
Fri. June 16 - Kansas City, MO @ Boulevardia Festival
Sat. June 17 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
Sun. June 18 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
Tue. June 20 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
Wed. June 21 - Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
Thu. June 22 - Gainesville, FL @ High Dive
Fri. July 14 - Utrecht, NL @ Ekko
Sat. July 15 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown
Sun. July 16 - Nijmegen, NL @ Valkhof Festival
Tue. July 18 - Liverpool, UK @ Hangar 34
Wed. July 19 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Boiler Shop
Fri. July 21 - Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival
Sat. July 22 - Steventon, UK @ Truck Festival
Sun. July 23 - Sheffield, UK @ Tramlines Festival
Fri. July 28 - Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
Sat. July 29 - Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival
Tue. Aug. 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia * [SOLD OUT]
Wed. Aug. 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *
Thu. Aug. 3 - New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl *
Fri. Aug. 4 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre
Sat. Aug. 5 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
Mon. Aug. 7 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *
Tue. Aug. 8 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *
Wed. Aug. 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *
Fri. Aug. 11 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom * [SOLD OUT]
Sat. Aug. 12 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *
Tue. Aug. 15 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *
Wed. Aug. 16 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Thu. Aug. 17 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle
Fri. Aug. 18 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
Sat. Aug. 19 - Quincy, MA @ In Between Days Festival
Mon. Aug. 21 - Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater
Tue. Aug. 22 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell's Eccentric Cafe
Sun. Aug. 27 - Seattle, WA @ THING
Sat. Sep. 30 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^
Sun. Oct. 1 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre ^
Tue. Oct. 3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]
Wed. Oct. 4 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ^ [SOLD OUT]
Fri. Oct. 6 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^ [SOLD OUT]
Sat. Oct. 7 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^ [SOLD OUT]
Mon. Oct. 9 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]
Tue. Oct. 10 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]
Wed. Oct. 11 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]
Thu. Oct. 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Fri. Oct. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^ [SOLD OUT]
Sat. Oct. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Sun. Oct. 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Tue. Oct. 17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Wed. Oct. 18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Thu. Oct. 19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
* w/ The National
^ w/ Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service
