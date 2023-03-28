The Beths Share New Single 'Watching The Credits'

Video still

(Prescription PR) The Beths present their new single, 'Watching The Credits', and unveil their incredible Tiny Desk Concert, proving once again that they are "one of the greatest indie-rock bands of their time" (Rolling Stone).

'Watching The Credits' is a terrific power pop anthem recorded during the sessions of Expert In A Dying Field, the New Zealand quartet's acclaimed 2022 album. Born out of songwriter Elizabeth Stokes' habit of learning everything about movies without actually watching them, 'Watching The Credits' is Stokes' imaginary view from the director's seat.



Their accompanying NPR Tiny Desk performance downsizes their beloved live performance while maintaining their signature thrilling energy. Stream the performance here.

Expert In A Dying Field, the third studio album from The Beths, was released to a wealth of critical praise, and was named one of 2022's best releases by the likes of Pitchfork, The Ringer, and Stereogum, who praised it as "another collection of tunes that cements their status as one of the great guitar-pop bands of this present moment." Surrounding its release, The Beths were profiled by Rolling Stone, Document Journal, The Big Takeover and more, and made their US television debut on CBS Saturday Morning. With a full, almost entirely sold out North American tour already under their belt, and supporting slots for The National, Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service on the horizon, The Beths are undeniably one of the most exciting indie rock bands to emerge in recent memory.

The Beths Tour Dates

Wed. May 24 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

Thu. May 25 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton

Fri. May 26 - Walton-on-Trent, UK @ Bearded Theory Festival

Sat. May 27 - Leeds, UK @ Live at Leeds in the Park

Sun. May 28 - Manchester, UK @ New Century

Tue. May 30 - Glasgow, UK @ The Garage

Wed. May 31 - Dublin, IE @ Whelan's

Fri. June 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

Sat. June 3 - Ellerdorf, DE @ Wilwarin Festival

Sun. June 4 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

Mon. June 5 - Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefählrich

Tue. June 6 - Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9

Thu. June 8 - Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound Festival

Fri. June 9 - Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

Sat. June 10 - Dijon, FR @ VYV Festival

Mon. June 12 - Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

Tue. June 13 - Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

Wed. June 14 - Lille, FR @ Aeronef

Fri. June 16 - Kansas City, MO @ Boulevardia Festival

Sat. June 17 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Sun. June 18 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

Tue. June 20 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

Wed. June 21 - Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

Thu. June 22 - Gainesville, FL @ High Dive

Fri. July 14 - Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

Sat. July 15 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

Sun. July 16 - Nijmegen, NL @ Valkhof Festival

Tue. July 18 - Liverpool, UK @ Hangar 34

Wed. July 19 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Boiler Shop

Fri. July 21 - Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival

Sat. July 22 - Steventon, UK @ Truck Festival

Sun. July 23 - Sheffield, UK @ Tramlines Festival

Fri. July 28 - Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

Sat. July 29 - Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival

Tue. Aug. 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia * [SOLD OUT]

Wed. Aug. 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *

Thu. Aug. 3 - New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl *

Fri. Aug. 4 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre

Sat. Aug. 5 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

Mon. Aug. 7 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *

Tue. Aug. 8 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

Wed. Aug. 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

Fri. Aug. 11 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom * [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Aug. 12 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

Tue. Aug. 15 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

Wed. Aug. 16 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Thu. Aug. 17 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

Fri. Aug. 18 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

Sat. Aug. 19 - Quincy, MA @ In Between Days Festival

Mon. Aug. 21 - Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater

Tue. Aug. 22 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell's Eccentric Cafe

Sun. Aug. 27 - Seattle, WA @ THING

Sat. Sep. 30 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^

Sun. Oct. 1 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre ^

Tue. Oct. 3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]

Wed. Oct. 4 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ^ [SOLD OUT]

Fri. Oct. 6 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^ [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Oct. 7 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^ [SOLD OUT]

Mon. Oct. 9 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]

Tue. Oct. 10 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]

Wed. Oct. 11 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]

Thu. Oct. 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Fri. Oct. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^ [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Oct. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Sun. Oct. 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Tue. Oct. 17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Wed. Oct. 18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Thu. Oct. 19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

* w/ The National

^ w/ Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service

