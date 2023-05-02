Thompson Square, War Hippies And Glen Templeton Added To Blue Lights & Country Nights Benefit Show

(2911) May is officially National Law Enforcement Month, and Country music artists Thompson Square, War Hippies, and Glen Templeton will join Bryan White, Deborah Allen, Halfway to Hazard, Janie Fricke, Jeannie Seely, Keith Anderson, and Tommy Roe to help raise money and awareness for Law Enforcement Assistance Partnership (LEAP). The event, presented by Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms, dubbed as Blue Lights & Country Nights and powered by All Access Coach Leasing will take place at The Nashville Palace on May 9th. Tickets are $40 for general admission and $50 for reserved seating, and VIP tables are available for the special event by calling 615-587-1023 or online here.

"We can't thank our sponsors enough for continuing to allow us to put these types of shows together that benefit such great causes," says event producer Josh Bleidt with Concerts 4 A Cause. "We are always looking to outdo ourselves and it keeps getting harder and harder as so many great artists are always willing to step up and help with our efforts."

The event last year was a memorial for Jeff Carson, a 90's country artist who retired to become a law enforcement officer and worked for the Franklin Police Department just outside of Nashville, Tennessee. Raising over $80,000, Law Enforcement Assistance Partnership (LEAP) was able to provide special air contraptions to help officers stay cool during the height of the 2022 Summer heat. In recognition of Carson's continued support of LEAP, Blue Lights & Country Nights was born!

