Travis Japan Release 'Moving Pieces' Video

(Capitol) Japanese idol group, Travis Japan, dropped their newest single, "Moving Pieces" along with the music video for the track.
"Moving Pieces" mixes traditional and new elements of dance-pop music for a unique track that is guaranteed to be stuck in listeners' heads on a loop. It serves as Travis Japan's second digital release under Capitol Records following, "JUST DANCE!" which was released in October 2022. The track was written and produced by Poo Bear, who has worked with artists such as Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish. In addition, the new song comes choreographed by Travis Payne, who assisted in the original formation of the group and in whose honor, they are named.
"Moving Pieces" came to be after Travis Japan visited Miami where Poo Bear is based and spent a day recording the song under his guidance, including one-on-one vocal practice sessions and even cultural exchanges where Travis Japan taught Poo Bear some Japanese.
Following the release of, "Moving Pieces", on June 5th, the group will also drop an EP with the same title. Moving Pieces EP will include two original songs, "Charging!" and "Still on A Journey", both of which are used in Japanese national TV commercials in which the group currently stars in.
With the release of the new track and EP coming, Travis Japan's charm and charisma are on full display for the world to see.
