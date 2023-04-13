Two New Nick Drake Recordings From Mike Lindsay and Katherine Priddy

Cover art

(Big Hassle) "Saturday Sun", by Mike Lindsay featuring Guy Garvey, and "I Think They're Leaving Me Behind" by Katherine Priddy is the second double A sided 7'' single to be issued from The Endless Coloured Ways - The Songs Of Nick Drake. An anthology of twenty three of Nick Drake's best loved songs, adopted and reimagined by thirty two of the most talented artists across the musical spectrum, the album will be released on July 7th via Chrysalis Records.

"Saturday Sun" / "I Think They're Leaving Me Behind" is available now as the second of a set of five limited edition double A sided 7" singles featuring a selection of the assembled artists. Each single has a visual panel donated to each artist to write, paint, describe whatever they wished as if this was their own record. The series will be completed with a one-off, strictly limited and previously unreleased bonus vinyl of Nick Drake's home recording of Bob Dylan's "Tomorrow Is A Long Time." A 7'' singles bundle option is available on the Chrysalis D2C Store.

Speaking about their involvement on the record the artists had the following to say: "Saturday Sun" soundtracked those warm melancholic moments in the morning, after the night before. Every time I hear the song now, I'm immediately transported to those days. Nick Drake is playing piano on this song and not his usual incredible finger picked guitar. This gives it a certain innocence that gets me every time. I was really lucky to work with Guy on vocals who, beautifully, delivers this sunken nostalgia, and the inspirational Robert Stillman provides the soft sax clusters which respond like a blanket to Guy's vocals." Mike Lindsay

"I commented recently on my 6 music radio broadcast that Nick Drake's family must be so proud of his work and its enduring nature. It's become a part of growing up for sensitive music lovers to discover him. I particularly think of Nick's music at the changing of the season when autumn comes around year in, year out. Many people do. What an incredible legacy. With regards to this version of Saturday Sun, Mike did all the hard work. What a privilege to work with him." - Guy Garvey

"It was a real honour to be asked to be involved in this project. Nick Drake's music has been a constant soundtrack throughout my life and this was a wonderful opportunity to dig deep into a track, rip it apart, piece it back together again and see one of his oldest songs through a new lens. No matter what you do to his songs, his song-writing will always shine through." - Katherine Priddy

The brainchild of Cally Callomon, Manager of the Nick Drake Estate, and Jeremy Lascelles, co-founder of Blue Raincoat Music and CEO of Chrysalis Records, "The Endless Coloured Ways" also features recordings from among others Fontaines D.C., Let's Eat Grandma, John Grant, Self Esteem, Emeli Sande, David Gray, Philip Selway, Nadia Reid and Bombay Bicycle Club.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the making of the record Jeremy says: "Cally and I embarked on this venture with one simple brief to each of the artists - that they ignore the original recording of Nick's, and reinvent the song in their own unique style. It was really humbling to hear so many similar responses, with everyone saying how important Nick's music was to them, and how much they wanted to be part of this project. As the results came in one by one, we were thrilled by the brilliance and invention that each artist had shown. They had done exactly what we hoped for - they had made the song their own."

"Nick Drake was not that concerned with promoting himself as an artist but I think he would have been overjoyed to hear his art revisited and newly promoted by so many vibrant and talented artists. Jeremy and I also felt it crucial that the album should flow, as a cohesive listening experience, as opposed to a gallery of separate exhibits. Whether we have succeeded in these two ambitions, only the listener can tell. We are honoured and so grateful to all our friends, old and new, who took part in the making of this beautiful set." Cally Callomon.

The album unfolds across four seasons and the track-listing is as follows:

Season 1:

1) The Wandering Hearts - Voices (prelude)

2) Fontaines D.C. - 'Cello Song

3) Camille - Hazey Jane II

4) Mike Lindsay feat. Guy Garvey - Saturday Sun

5) Bombay Bicycle Club & The Staves - Road

6) Let's Eat Grandma - From The Morning

7) David Gray - Place To Be

Season 2:

8) John Parish & Aldous Harding - Three Hours

9) Stick In The Wheel - Parasite

10) Ben Harper - Time Has Told Me

11) Emeli Sande - One Of These Things First

12) Karine Polwart & Kris Drever - Northern Sky

13) Craig Armstrong feat. Self Esteem - Black Eyed Dog

Season 3:

1) Bombay Bicycle Club & The Staves - Road (reprise)

2) Nadia Reid - Poor Boy

3) Christian Lee Hutson feat. Elanor Moss - Which Will

4) Skullcrusher & Gia Margaret - Harvest Breed

5) Katherine Priddy - I Think They're Leaving Me Behind

6) AURORA - Pink Moon

7) Joe Henry & Meshell Ndegeocello - Time Of No Reply

Season 4:

8) Famous Blue Cable feat. Feist - River Man

9) Liz Phair - Free Ride

10) Philip Selway - Fly

11) John Grant - Day Is Done

12) The Wandering Hearts - Voices

Related Stories

Let's Eat Grandma Reveal Their Take On Nick Drake's From 'The Morning'

More Nick Drake News