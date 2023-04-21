Tyler Hubbard Shares Dancin' In The Country (Demo - feat. Keith Urban)

Demo art

(UMG Nashville) EMI Records Nashville recording artist Tyler Hubbard is giving fans a glimpse into the creative process of how his current hit, "Dancin' In The Country," came together.

The song is currently in the Top 10 at Country radio and has over 115M global streams. It has already hit No. 1 on the Canadian Country Radio Chart, SXM's The Highway, and the MusicRow chart. The upbeat anthem was written by Hubbard, Keith Urban, Ross Copperman and Jon Nite, and today Hubbard is releasing the demo from the day they wrote the song, "Dancin' In The Country (Demo - feat. Keith Urban)."

Urban brings his musical versatility and virtuosity to the demo, not only on guitar, but on bass, ganjo and vocals. Originally written and recorded in October 2021, the demo of "Dancin' In The Country" also features Ross Copperman on keys and programming.

"I've always admired Keith Urban as a writer, but never had the chance to actually write a song with him. Keith came into the writing session so engaged and ready to go where the ideas took us. Ross and Jon are two of the finest writers in town, and by the end of the day we had a song we all felt was special," said Hubbard. "It's exciting to share a behind the scenes look at how a song comes together."

"Spending a day with Tyler, Ross and Jon in the studio writing this song was a total blast," said Urban. "Especially creating the track with Ross - I love working fast, ideas flowing really quickly- a bass part, a ganjo part, a very intentionally 80s country super compressed electric guitar riff." Stream the demo below:

Related Stories

The Black Crowes And Darius Rucker To Rock The CMT Awards

Tyler Hubbard Releases 'Me For Me' Video

Tyler Hubbard Takes '5 Foot 9' To No. 1

Tyler Hubbard Unplugs For New Version of '5 Foot 9'

More Tyler Hubbard News