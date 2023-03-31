Tyler, The Creator Recruits A$AP Rocky For 'Wharf Talk'

(Orienteer) Tyler, The Creator releases the deluxe edition of his universally-acclaimed album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST via Columbia Records.
Alongside its release he is sharing the video for new song "WHARF TALK" featuring A$AP Rocky, which serves as the third self-directed video that Tyler has shared for songs featured on The Estate Sale following Monday's release of "DOGTOOTH" and Wednesday's release of "SORRY NOT SORRY." Additionally, Tyler was featured in the first episode of the new Hulu docuseries RapCaviar Presents, which premiered last night.
Beyond its digital release, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale is available for purchase now on CD and pre-order on limited edition 3LP Geneva Blue-colored vinyl at callmeifyougetlost.com. Both vinyl and CD deluxe editions arrive with a 28-page booklet and feature the original album plus 8 new tracks. Additionally, vinyl for the original edition of CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST has been restocked and is also available now on callmeifyougetlost.com.
1. SIR BAUDELAIRE (feat. DJ Drama)
2. CORSO
3. LEMONHEAD (feat. 42 Dugg)
4. WUSYANAME (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign)
5. LUMBERJACK
6. HOT WIND BLOWS (feat. Lil Wayne)
7. MASSA
8. RUNITUP (feat. Teezo Touchdown)
9. MANIFESTO (feat. Domo Genesis)
10. SWEET / I THOUGHT YOU WANTED TO DANCE (feat. Brent Faiyaz and Fana Hues)
11. MOMMA TALK
12. RISE! (feat. DAISY WORLD)
13. BLESSED
14. JUGGERNAUT (feat. Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell Williams)
15. WILSHIRE
16. SAFARI
17. EVERYTHING MUST GO
18. STUNTMAN (feat. Vince Staples)
19. WHAT A DAY
20. WHARF TALK (feat. A$AP Rocky)
21. DOGTOOTH
22. HEAVEN TO ME
23. BOYFRIEND, GIRLFRIEND (2020 Demo) (feat. YG)
24. SORRY NOT SORRY
