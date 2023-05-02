War Hippies Joins Forces With Call of Duty Endowment on 'Loot For Good' Campaign

(117) The country duo and lifestyle brand War Hippies - comprised of USMC and U.S. Army combat veterans Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis - has teamed up with the Call of Duty Endowment and Activision Blizzard on "Loot for Good," an in-game activation fundraiser during Military Appreciation Month that will support the Endowment's efforts to place veterans in meaningful jobs.

"Loot for Good" will give Call of Duty players the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of veterans while playing the popular DMZ mode in Call of Duty®: Warzone™ 2.0. From May 1-7, for each DMZ match where a player extracts at least $30,000 of in-game cash, Activision will allocate $1 to the Endowment (up to $10 per player) for a maximum of $1 million. The Call of Duty Endowment is one of the largest nonprofit funders of veteran employment.

War Hippies recorded a special version of the duo's 2022 hit single "The Hangman" and an accompanying video for the campaign. The adapted version of "The Hangman" blends Brown's gritty vocals and Reis's haunting fiddle from the original release with new verses that encourage Call of Duty® players to loot for good and "do it for the ones who make us free." The new song and video, which features Call of Duty®: Warzone™ 2 footage, can be found at the Endowment's YouTube.

"Donnie and I really enjoyed collaborating with the Endowment team in creating the music and video for this campaign, which is a fun, creative way to make a real difference in the lives of so many of our brothers and sisters in the veteran community," said Brown.

"Assisting and supporting the military community any way we can is so important to both of us," added Reis. "We're really excited about this opportunity and honored to be a part of the amazing work the Call of Duty Endowment is doing for thousands of veterans."

War Hippies' involvement in "Loot for Good" builds on the pair's ongoing advocacy work that benefits their fellow veterans and the military community and is a major element of their overall brand. Brown is a founder and board member for Base Camp 40 - Warriors In The Wild, which provides brotherhood and support to veterans through an array of outdoor excursions. Reis sits on the executive board of the Nashville Task Force for the Special Operators Transition Foundation, a nonprofit that helps Special Operations Forces veterans with their transition to professional careers, and the Call of Duty Endowment's 2022 Seal of Distinction winner.

Over the last 13 years, the Call of Duty Endowment has helped more than 118,000 veterans find meaningful careers after their military service. The Endowment partners with the most effective nonprofit veterans organizations in both the U.S. and U.K. to deliver low-cost, high-value job placement, the service most requested by veterans. In 2022, the Endowment created the most single-year economic value in its history - more than $1 billion dollars - for the veterans it serves.

